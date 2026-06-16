EcoShield Pest Solutions Opens New Pest Control Branch in Northwest Indiana

New Portage, Indiana location brings professional pest management services, local hiring, and community investment to Northwest Indiana.

PORTAGE, Ind., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoShield Pest Solutions has expanded into Northwest Indiana, opening a new pest control branch that brings professional pest management services and a commitment to community involvement to the region.

Headquartered in Portage, Indiana, the new branch is led by General Manager LaBraun Thigpen, a pest management professional with six years of industry experience. Thigpen joined EcoShield to help build the branch from the ground up and establish a strong local team focused on customer service.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to build something meaningful with a great team," said Thigpen. "We want to be known for quality service, consistency, and integrity."

According to Regional Manager Steve Gaffney, Northwest Indiana was a natural fit for EcoShield's continued growth in the greater Chicago area.

"Northwest Indiana gives us the opportunity to expand our service area while maintaining the customer experience and culture EcoShield is known for," said Gaffney.

As part of its expansion, EcoShield is actively building a team of local professionals to serve Northwest Indiana customers. Thigpen said hiring people who understand the community is a key part of the branch's long-term vision.

"The people serving our customers are the foundation of everything we do," said Thigpen.

In addition to providing pest management services, the branch plans to become actively involved in the local community through volunteer efforts, charitable initiatives, and partnerships with local organizations.

"We want to be more than a service provider," said Thigpen. "We want to be a positive part of the Northwest Indiana community."

For more information on EcoShield Pest Solutions and its Northwest Indiana pest control services, call 888-744-1284 or visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

ABOUT ECOSHIELD PEST SOLUTIONS:

EcoShield Pest Solutions is a national leader in residential pest control, dedicated to protecting families and homes with comprehensive and effective solutions. Founded in 2008, EcoShield's mission has always been to deliver peace of mind through science-driven treatments that eliminate pests while minimizing environmental impact. With local service teams across the country, its team of experts provides personalized protection against ants, spiders, rodents, termites, and more—always backed by a commitment to reliability, sustainability, and exceptional customer care. For more information, visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

SOURCE EcoShield Pest Solutions