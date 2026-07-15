EcoShield Marks America's 250th Anniversary Celebrating Opportunity, Service, and the American Dream

Celebrating 250 years of Independence, EcoShield Pest Solutions recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit and people-first values that continue to make the American Dream possible.

STERLING, Va., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the nation celebrates America250, commemorating 250 years of independence, EcoShield Pest Solutions proudly joins communities across the country in recognizing the values that have shaped the nation for generations: hard work, opportunity, entrepreneurship, and service.

From its entrepreneurial beginnings to serving homeowners across the country, EcoShield believes the American Dream is built by investing in people. Just outside the nation's capital, the company's Washington, D.C. branch in Sterling, Virginia, reflects that commitment by creating career opportunities and serving one of the most diverse communities in America.

"EcoShield has always been about more than pest control," said Nathan Prince, General Manager of the Washington, D.C. branch. "Our purpose is to serve people. When you invest in others and put people first, you build something that lasts. That is how this nation was founded."

Guided by its mission to create the happiest family on earth by serving employees, customers, and communities alike, EcoShield recognizes that the freedoms and opportunities found in the United States make that vision possible. The company believes that investing in people is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen communities and carry the American Dream forward for future generations.

"The American Dream is still alive," Prince said. "It's an honor to serve the greater D.C. area during this historic milestone. It's a great reminder of the opportunities we have in this country to work together and serve others every day."

ABOUT ECOSHIELD PEST SOLUTIONS:

EcoShield Pest Solutions is a national leader in residential pest control, dedicated to protecting families and homes with comprehensive and effective solutions. Founded in 2008, EcoShield's mission has always been to deliver peace of mind through proven service protocols that protect homes while respecting the environment. With local service teams across the country, their team of experts provides personalized protection against ants, spiders, rodents, termites, and more, always backed by their commitment to reliability, sustainability, and exceptional customer care. For more information, visit www.ecoshieldpest.com.

SOURCE EcoShield Pest Solutions