EcoSleep by Brooklyn Bedding Launches Two All-New Models

Brand Relaunches with Newly Designed GOTS Certified Organic Mattresses

PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklyn Bedding , manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, announced today the relaunch of its organic sleep line, EcoSleep, by adding two all-new GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) and GREENGUARD Gold Certified models, EcoSleep and EcoSleep Luxe.

Sold exclusively online at EcoSleep.com, EcoSleep and EcoSleep Luxe offer an affordable entry point for all-natural latex mattresses. Boasting several top-tier certifications, both models source the world's safest materials including eco-INSTITUT certified Talalay Latex, GOTS certified cotton, and organic EcoPlush wool, to create the ultimate hypoallergenic, supportive, and breathable sleep solution.

"Our all-new EcoSleep and EcoSleep Luxe models offer high quality, organic materials at an affordable entry point," said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "We've carefully selected each layer, using the most organic and environmentally friendly materials available to deliver the ultimate healthy sleep solution. We're thrilled to be adding two GOTS and GREENGUARD Gold certified mattresses to our lineup to provide yet another sustainable option to our customers."

Both EcoSleep models layer sustainably sourced organic wool and organic cotton to create an all-natural quilted top cover. These layers not only offer comfort, but also provide temperature regulation, shape retention, and act as a natural fire retardant. As a naturally hypoallergenic fiber, wool also contains properties that prevent the build-up of dust mites, dust particles, and other potentially harmful allergens. Taking it a step further, EcoSleep Luxe adds another layer of luxury to the top of the mattress, pairing organic cashmere with two layers of wool to provide a plusher feel.

Both models add 100 percent natural Talalay Latex below the wool top layers, delivering a uniquely buoyant feel designed to relieve tension and relax the body. EcoSleep includes a 3-inch layer of all-natural latex while EcoSleep Luxe features an additional dense layer of latex to provide additional support. 8-inch coils follow the latex layers, providing superior response and body contouring support while ensuring motion isolation to minimize sleep disturbance. An organic wool base completes each build, adding an additional layer of fire protection and support to the mattresses.

Brooklyn Bedding received both GREENGUARD Gold and GOTS certifications in 2022 after passing a series of rigorous examinations, inspections, and testing. GOTS was developed in 2006 as a worldwide standard to ensure organic status and socially responsible manufacturing of textiles through the entire supply chain, including fiber production, processing, and manufacturing. The certification sets the benchmark for a universal understanding of environmentally friendly production systems and social accountability in the organic textile sector.

Both EcoSleep and EcoSleep Luxe come with a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial. EcoSleep Standard starts at $995 for a queen and the Luxe model comes in at just $1,295 for a queen. For more information on EcoSleep, please visit www.ecosleep.com .

ABOUT BROOKLYN BEDDING

Brooklyn Bedding is a major mattress company, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a state-of-the art facility, and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and ships true sleep comfort, on demand, at their state-of-the-art facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets, and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses. Additional information on Brooklyn Bedding and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.brooklynbedding.com.

ABOUT 3Z BRANDS

3Z Brands is a vertically-integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award winning sleep products. Headquartered in Arizona, 3Z Brands operates a portfolio of best-in-class direct-to-consumer sleep brands including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch Mattress, Bear Mattress, Nolah Mattress, and Leesa Sleep. 3Z designs its high-quality mattresses on demand, boasting world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology.

All of 3Z's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. For more information on 3Z and its brands, please visit www.3ZBrands.com.

