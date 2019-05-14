EcoSmart Solution Announces Greg Wolfson as Chief Technology Officer

BOSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoSmart Solution, LLC (ESS) a subsidiary of Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Greg Wolfson has joined ESS as its Chief Technology Officer.

"We're thrilled to have Greg join our executive team as we move into our next stage of growth," says Peter Merrigan, Chief Executive Officer of Taurus, and board member of ESS. "Greg's robust experience in renewable energy and engineering, along with his skills in improving operational efficiency, are essential to expanding our positive momentum in the market."

Wolfson brings more than 10 years of experience to ESS. He is currently the Head of Technology and Analysis for Connected Energy, a division of Shell New Energies that connects Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) to provide cleaner, more cost effective and more resilient energy for end-use clients. Prior to his role at Shell New Energies, Wolfson led the development, launch, and commercialization of the AC Battery at Enphase Energy, a worldwide leader in Microinverters, AC home battery storage, and smart solar monitoring technology. In 2009, Wolfson helped found PMFG Solar, a commercial solar developer located in Southern California focused on designing, engineering, and operating large PV projects for local government, municipal, and school facilities. PFMG Solar was recognized for high fidelity energy and econometric modelling and project operating performance.

Wolfson holds an Electrical Engineering degree from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.

About EcoSmart Solution, LLC

Founded in 2014, EcoSmart Solution LLC, is a subsidiary of global real estate investment firm Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC. EcoSmart offers developers of master planned communities and national builders more attainable options for creating sustainable, energy efficient developments. Combining experienced staff with industry experts, EcoSmart integrates technology and construction methods to deliver energy efficient solutions to residential and commercial real estate, offering reduced energy costs while conserving natural resources. The EcoSmart program was launched successfully in 2017 at the 7,500 home Whisper Valley community. EcoSmart is the recipient of numerous awards including being named the overall winner of Green Builder Media's 2019 Sustainable Innovation Award. Learn more about EcoSmart: https://ecosmartsolution.com/

