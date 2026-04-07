Ecosystems Appoints Paige O'Neill, Chief Marketing Officer of Culture Amp, to Board of Directors

Veteran CMO to help accelerate next phase of growth and category leadership in customer value management

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosystems, the pioneer of the Customer Value Management (CVM) category, is excited to announce the appointment of Paige O'Neill, Chief Marketing Officer at Culture Amp, to its Board of Directors.

Paige is a proven, multi-time Chief Marketing Officer with a track record of building high-performance marketing organizations and creating differentiated positioning that accelerates growth across enterprise and high-growth SaaS companies. She has served as CMO at Seismic and Sitecore, where she led global teams across product marketing, demand generation, brand, and go-to-market strategy, and she spent a decade at Oracle in various marketing leadership roles.

What makes Paige such a natural fit for Ecosystems is the belief she brings that product, marketing, positioning—and community—are not separate functions. They are interwoven and operate as one system. Her perspective strongly aligns with Ecosystems' approach to creating a shared, governed system for how value is defined and delivered.

"Paige brings a rare combination of data-driven marketing leadership and customer-centric storytelling, with a proven ability to align product, go-to-market teams, and outcomes," said Chad Quinn, CEO and Co-Founder of Ecosystems. "As we enter a multi-agent era where every organization is generating its own perspective on value, Ecosystems serves as the system of record for customer outcomes bringing those perspectives into a shared, trusted truth. Our global community of builders plays a critical role in shaping how value is defined and delivered, and Paige's experience will be instrumental in elevating both the platform and the community."

"I'm excited to join the Ecosystems Board at such a defining moment for both the company and the category," said O'Neill. "As AI becomes embedded across every go-to-market workflow, the challenge isn't access to intelligence—it's creating consistency, alignment, and trust in how value is proposed and delivered to customers. Ecosystems stands out by bringing structure and credibility to those value conversations, while fostering a community of leaders actively shaping how this model is applied in an AI-native environment."

With O'Neill's addition to the Board and the recent strategic growth investment from Gauge Capital, Ecosystems is accelerating its position as the only collaborative system of record for customer value across AI-driven workflows and enterprise systems.

About Ecosystems

Ecosystems is the leading SaaS platform for GTM teams, AI agents, customers, and partners to collaborate on customer value, ensuring that insights generated across AI workflows translate into consistent, credible, and actionable customer outcomes. Trusted by companies like HP, ServiceNow, and Google Cloud, Ecosystems enables organizations to define, measure, and scale value across the full customer lifecycle. Learn more at www.ecosystems.io

SOURCE Ecosystems