EcoSystems Expands Energy Division With 2 New Hires

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoSystems, a water and energy conservation company that designs and implements programs that have saved over 3 billion gallons of freshwater and more than 120 million kilowatt-hours in energy, announces today the addition of Eugene Mokrov as Vice President of Field Services and Joshua Fowler as Energy Project Lead. Both Mokrov and Fowler will support EcoSystems' national growth, which includes the acquisition of a Denver-based sustainability firm and the launch of a new energy division earlier this year.

"We're excited to welcome Eugene and Joshua to the EcoSystems team," said Richard Lamondin, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of EcoSystems. "Our firm is focused on supporting the growing need for conservation solutions across the U.S., and we are scaling at a rate that is rare in our sector. The unique expertise Eugene and Joshua bring to the table will be instrumental to our continued growth and, more importantly, further increase our environmental impact."

Drawing upon more than 15 years of diverse project management and operations experience in the energy sector, Eugene will be on the front lines of EcoSystems' conservation mission. He will lead national field teams and their supervisors to ensure quality service is provided at speed. Prior to joining EcoSystems, Eugene was the Director of Operations at Con Edison, one of the largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies primarily servicing New York and New Jersey. In his role, he developed and integrated robust business models to drive strategic vision, boost operational efficiency, and spur business development organization-wide.

As Energy Project Lead, Joshua will lead project managers and Eco-Technicians in the field and provide guidance and oversight on all of EcoSystems' energy projects. He brings extensive experience in energy solutions, facility services and multifamily sustainability industries, recently leading sales and operations for large energy efficiency projects across the U.S. as Director of Operations at Onicx Energy.

About EcoSystems

EcoSystems is a water and energy conservation company whose mission is to address the challenges of water security, housing affordability, climate change, and sea-level rise—all while proving that conservation is good for business. The firm, founded by brothers Richard and Lawrence Lamondin, earned the rank of 48 on the 2020 Inc. 5000. Their programs have made a significant impact on more than 150,000 people across 28 states, saving more than 3 billion gallons of freshwater, more than 85,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and more than 120 million kilowatt-hours in energy savings.

