Ecotone and L2 Capital Partners Team Up to Increase Environmental Impact

FOREST HILL, Md., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotone, a prominent Mid-Atlantic provider of ecological restoration-focused design, engineering, and construction services, has partnered with L2 Capital Partners, a Philadelphia-based investment firm. By partnering with L2, Ecotone will be better positioned to continue their core mission on a larger scale which in turn, creates a larger impact on our communities, environment and the Chesapeake Bay. This partnership will also allow Ecotone, a trusted leader in the industry, to span their ecological restoration services into other watersheds across the US.

Ecotone has partnered with L2 Capital Partners, in order to be better positioned to continue their core mission on a larger scale and to span their ecological restoration services into other watersheds across the US. Since founding in 1998, Ecotone has restored more than 33 miles of streams and riverine environments and 1,250 acres of wetlands and habitats.

"For over 22 years, Ecotone has delivered the highest-quality ecological design and restoration services in the Mid-Atlantic region, primarily within the Chesapeake Bay watershed," said Mr. McGill. "Ecotone's philosophy of 'Think Like a Mountain' embodies assessing the interconnectedness of our world's flora, fauna, soils, water, and human life with a long-term view of environmental restoration. When I decided to seek out a capital partner, I was particularly interested in an organization that not only believed in the overall vision for the company but also showed a passion for helping Ecotone reach a new level of success. The team at L2 was truly differentiated in terms of their industry knowledge, creativity, and collegial approach, which resonated at all levels of our organization."

Since 1998, Ecotone has achieved exceptional results and pioneered innovative approaches to ecological restoration, establishing themselves as trusted experts and thought-leaders in the industry. As an organization who invests in industry leading companies, L2 Capital saw Ecotone's potential to scale their impact. "L2 Capital's depth of experience in the sector, its passion for environmental, social, and governance and positive purpose businesses, and its partnership-based approach will help the company achieve outsized levels of growth. I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire Ecotone team to advance their mission of being the most trusted brand in the space," says Lorin Wolfe, a partner and the chief operating officer of L2 Capital. The partnership between Ecotone and L2 Capital extends beyond mutual benefit. Their partnership enables essential work that benefits the industry, the environment, the Chesapeake Bay and other watersheds across the US.

About Ecotone

Ecotone is an ecological restoration company that designs and builds sustainable ecosystems to reduce erosion of stream banks, manage stormwater, conserve, and restore wetlands, and restore forests. Learn more, visit www.ecotoneinc.com.

