EcoTools ® Introduces BioBlender, The World's First 100% Biodegradable Makeup Sponge*

Brought to market after years of research and groundbreaking technology development, the BioBlender collection of makeup and cleansing sponges are made up of a sustainable biodegradable foam material. The clean beauty sponge is comprised of just a handful of planet-friendly ingredients that are USDA certified, 100% biobased, all-natural and vegan, taking the guilt out of tossing away your makeup blenders every 30 days.

Dr. John Nanos, a PhD in Organic Polymer Chemistry, collaborated with EcoTools for five years to develop and refine the first-to-market formulation for use in the beauty space. Next month, BioBlender makeup sponges should be certified by Din Certco, the global governing agency that authenticates the biodegradability of consumer goods. It is anticipated that Din Certco will specifically certify BioBlender to be biodegradable in a home compost environment. The blender will degrade within 180 days, or just 6 months, in a compost environment compared to typical makeup blenders which will sit in a landfill for a lifetime.

"Traditional makeup sponges are a leading cause in adding to unnecessary waste, and as a leader in sustainable beauty, we saw an opportunity in the market to address this," says Niki Rybacek, Product Innovation Manager for EcoTools. "The consumer is looking for ways to reduce their environmental footprint and expects brands and retailers to do the same. We're excited to answer that with BioBlender and continue our mission to create high-quality, planet-friendly beauty and self-care products attainable by all."

According to Dr. John Nanos, "There has been an increasing need to focus on sustainability in the beauty industry and create products from natural and biodegradable sources. It was a rewarding experience to partner with the leader in eco beauty tools to refine my latest work and research for a revolutionary sustainable product. It took more than seven years to clear various technological hurdles and do it in such a way that was economically viable." He concluded, "When given a choice with no economic or performance disadvantage, who wouldn't choose a more sustainable solution?"

In addition to reducing 60,000 lbs. of single-use plastic waste, the biodegradable makeup blending sponge is also high performance. The shape is patented, with three unique edges for applying to all angles of the face, which creates a flawless application. Use wet or dry with liquid and cream foundation to provide a beautiful makeup base without harm to the planet.

In 2020, EcoTools heavily leaned into its eco-credentials by creating new packaging that is both beautiful and beneficial to the planet all the while achieving an 88% plastic reduction – that's equivalent to almost 14 million plastic bags, or nearly 6 million plastic water bottles. The BioBlender collection will include biodegradable, post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging, which is also FSC Certified and printed using soy ink.

Later in the year, EcoTools will be partnering with One Tree Planted. Founded in 2014, the organization works with reforestation partners in North America, South America, Asia, and Africa to plant trees to restore forests after fires and floods, create jobs, build communities, and protect habitat for biodiversity.

"I'm extremely proud of the team for taking our sustainability journey one step further, and creating a first-of-its-kind product that's just as effective in performance as it is eco-conscious," stated Kristen Chase, Senior Vice Present of Global Marketing at PPI Beauty, the parent company of EcoTools. "We will continue to push boundaries to reduce our footprint in our products, our packaging, via our partnerships, and our sustainability efforts as an eco-conscious beauty brand."

BioBlender by EcoTools® is available online and at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Amazon, Walmart and drugstores. Visit ecotools.com for more information on the product as well as the full collection.

*Based on an independent study.

ABOUT PPI BEAUTY

PPI Beauty is an entrepreneurial, privately held / private equity backed company that creates and distributes strong brands of makeup tools and body care accessories in over 60 countries. The company has been recognized on Inc's Top 5000 fastest growing privately held companies to work for 3 years in a row. The company's three core brands are EcoTools®, Real Techniques®, and Freeman Beauty®. EcoTools® is a leader in eco-conscious beauty products, most notably for incredibly soft cosmetic brushes but also offers a line of hairbrushes and bath accessories. Since its launch in 2011, Real Techniques® is the number one makeup brush brand on YouTube, the leading share brand in the UK, and the Miracle Complexion Sponge is the #1 beauty tool in the US. All brands are available from key retailer partners such as Walmart, Target, Ulta and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit www.parispresents.com.

