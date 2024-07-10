Ecotrak Appoints Ray Pawlikowski as Board Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak, a leading provider of facilities management software, today announced that Ray Pawlikowski will join the company as an advisor to the Board of Directors. This appointment demonstrates Ecotrak's commitment to building a leadership team with deep operational expertise to support its rapid growth and innovative solutions.

Pawlikowski brings more than two decades of experience in technology and business strategy. He co-founded HotSchedules in 1999, where he served as both Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, playing a pivotal role in scaling the company. Pawlikowski also served on the Board of Directors at Everyware and Optii Solutions. His strategic insight and leadership will be invaluable as Ecotrak continues to expand its market presence and drive growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray to our board," said Matt Singer, CEO of Ecotrak. "His extensive experience in scaling technology businesses and his deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in guiding Ecotrak's strategic direction and achieving our long-term goals. We are well-positioned to drive continued innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"I am excited to work with Matt and the entire Ecotrak team. I've been impressed by Ecotrak's commitment to client service and continued innovation, as well as their asset-first approach," says Pawlikowski.

For more information about Ecotrak and its leadership team, please visit ecotrak.com.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is changing the way work is done by pioneering the first Intelligent Facilities Management SaaS platform for multi-site businesses. Ecotrak's Enterprise Asset Management Solution combines AI-enabled software with a network of highly trained service providers to digitally automate repair and maintenance workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Inspire Brands, Flynn Group, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dave & Buster's are reducing time, expenses and risk associated with facilities management. Learn more at ecotrak.com.

Ecotrak Media Contact

Shawna Moore

[email protected]

(310) 365-7634

SOURCE Ecotrak Facility Management Software