Ecotrak Completes $30 million Funding Round

Investment Will Accelerate Product Innovation and Market Penetration

IRVINE, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak , the leading intelligent facility management platform, today announced the completion of a $30 million funding round. Funding led by Respida Capital, with participation from Carver Road Capital, and existing investor Gala Capital Partners.

The capital infusion follows another record-breaking year for Ecotrak and will further accelerate the company's product development and go-to-market efforts. Ecotrak has experienced rapid growth, driven by its unrivaled ability to provide insight into enterprise facilities and assets, which generates significant ROI for customers like Inspire Brands, Flynn Group, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dave & Buster's.

Ecotrak simplifies facilities management through modern web and mobile applications for multi-site owners and operators of restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores, and countless other businesses. The Ecotrak platform combines asset-specific data at a granular level, automation and predictive analytics with a large network of service providers. The result is a modern and easy to execute workflow that reduces equipment downtime and maximizes warranty claims.

"We are excited to partner with experienced operators and technology investors who can help accelerate our growth strategy," said Matt Singer, CEO. "As pioneers of enterprise asset management, Ecotrak drives operational scale for our customers and delivers tangible bottom-line impact through analytics and work automation. This investment allows us to further capitalize on these opportunities and solidify our market position."

"We're thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with Ecotrak," said James Zubok, Founder and Managing Member of Respida Capital. "Their innovative approach in the rapidly growing facilities management market, integrating enterprise asset management with AI-powered analytics, creates a compelling formula for success."

"With our experience operating premier hospitality destinations, we understand the critical importance of having detailed asset information readily accessible," said Sean Christie, co-founder and CEO of Carver Road Capital. "Combining this information with connections to service providers is critical to efficient facilities management, and ensuring unparalleled guest experiences."

To learn more about Ecotrak Facility Management Software, visit www.ecotrak.com .

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is changing the way work is done by pioneering the first Intelligent Facilities Management SaaS platform for multi-site businesses. Ecotrak's Enterprise Asset Management Solution combines AI-enabled software with a network of highly trained service providers to digitally automate repair and maintenance workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Inspire Brands, Flynn Group, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dave & Buster's are reducing time, expenses and risk associated with facilities management. Learn more at ecotrak.com .

Ecotrak Media Contact

Shawna Moore

[email protected]

(310) 365-7634

SOURCE Ecotrak Facility Management Software