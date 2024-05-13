Demo Available at Upcoming National Restaurant Association Show

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak , the leading intelligent facilities management SaaS platform, today launched a comprehensive suite of inventory, dispatch and technician management solutions. The new tools provide multi-site businesses with real-time visibility to inventory levels, dispatch operations and internal technician activities, enabling optimized stocking, labor management and data-driven decisions. Ecotrak will debut this new offering at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on May 18-21.

Ecotrak introduces Inventory, Dispatch and Technician Management Solutions at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show. New Inventory management features in the latest release.

"For businesses operating across multiple locations and warehouses, effectively managing inventory levels, dispatch schedules, and technician workflows is crucial for ensuring equipment uptime and efficiencies," said Matt Singer, CEO of Ecotrak. "We are thrilled to share our latest product innovations with the restaurant industry at the National Restaurant Association Show and highlight how these solutions can help the industry better manage technician labor, reduce operating costs and eliminate blind spots in facilities management."

Key features include:

Real-Time Visibility and Tracking

Gain insights into which components or parts are being used for which work orders and assets.

Mobile access to information anytime, anywhere.

Low stock and urgent task notifications prevent stockouts and unscheduled maintenance.

Real-time location-sharing services for internal technicians. Enabling customers to assign and dispatch technicians with the right skills who are closest to the job.

Optimized Parts, Inventory, and Resource Utilization

Identify underutilized assets and technicians to reallocate more efficiently.

Forecast labor demand and reorder needs based on usage analytics.

Minimize excess inventory costs and optimize technician schedules through stocking levels and dispatch planning.

Streamlined Inventory Management

Automated order creation, tracking and fulfillment.

Manage stock distribution across multiple locations.

Reduce manual errors through digitized inventory.

These new solutions integrate seamlessly into Ecotrak's facility management platform and will be available to demo at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago on May 18-21, in booth #6479.

To learn more about Ecotrak Facility Management Software, visit www.ecotrak.com .

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is changing the way work is done by pioneering the first Intelligent Facilities Management SaaS platform for multi-site businesses. Ecotrak's Enterprise Asset Management Solution combines AI-enabled software with a network of highly trained service providers to digitally automate repair and maintenance workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Inspire Brands, Flynn Group, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dave & Buster's are reducing time, expenses and risk associated with facilities management. Learn more at ecotrak.com .

