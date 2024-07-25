Ecotrak Partners with Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Facility Management for Convenience Stores and QSRs

IRVINE, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecotrak is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Disruptive Technologies , a leading provider of innovative sensor solutions. The collaboration is set to revolutionize asset monitoring for convenience stores, quick service restaurants (QSRs), and food retailers by bringing cutting-edge temperature monitoring technology to the forefront of operational efficiency and food safety.

"We are thrilled to partner with Disruptive Technologies. Their advanced sensor solutions perfectly complement our facility management software, offering unparalleled benefits to our clients in the convenience and restaurant industries," said Matt Singer, CEO at Ecotrak.

H&S Energy Products , will be the first to test and implement this advanced integration, leveraging Disruptive Technologies' state-of-the-art sensors to enhance their facility management processes while ensuring the highest food safety standards are met.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency and Safety

The partnership between Ecotrak and Disruptive Technologies aims to provide C-Stores and QSRs with comprehensive, real-time data about their facilities. By integrating Disruptive Technologies' tiny wireless sensors with Ecotrak's robust facility management platform, users can expect a seamless experience in monitoring and managing their fridges, freezers, coolers and heating equipment.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Maximize Store Revenue: Ecotrak's platform leverages Disruptive Technologies sensor data to automate work order creation and ensure equipment downtime is minimized, increasing store sales.

Ecotrak's platform leverages Disruptive Technologies sensor data to automate work order creation and ensure equipment downtime is minimized, increasing store sales. Cost Efficiency: By tracking equipment performance, optimizing maintenance schedules, and mitigating unexpected failures, retailers can significantly reduce operational costs over the 15 year life of the Disruptive Technologies temperature sensor.

By tracking equipment performance, optimizing maintenance schedules, and mitigating unexpected failures, retailers can significantly reduce operational costs over the 15 year life of the Disruptive Technologies temperature sensor. Enhanced Safety: Disruptive Technologies sensors help detect issues in temperature controlled food holding areas, keeping food safe for customers.

Disruptive Technologies sensors help detect issues in temperature controlled food holding areas, keeping food safe for customers. Task Elimination: Real-time sensor data eliminates the need for store staff to manually check equipment temperatures, freeing up time for higher value tasks like customer experience.

Customer Success: H&S Energy

By integrating temperature sensors on refrigeration units and automating service requests based on real-time data, H&S Energy is enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring optimal equipment performance across its facilities.

"H&S Energy is committed to leveraging the latest technology to enhance our operations. The integration of Ecotrak's software with Disruptive Technologies' sensors is a game-changer, promising significant improvements in efficiency and safety," said Fidaa Mohrez, Senior Director of Operational Systems at H&S Energy Products.

Ecotrak and Disruptive Technologies will host a webinar in Q3 to showcase the integration of their cutting-edge solution. Participants will gain insight into how these technologies enhance facility management, ensuring food safety and operational efficiency. Interested parties are encouraged to join the invite list to attend the live webinar.

About Ecotrak

Ecotrak is changing the way work is done by pioneering the first Intelligent Facilities Management SaaS platform for multi-site businesses. Ecotrak's Enterprise Asset Management Solution combines AI-enabled software with a network of highly trained service providers to digitally automate repair and maintenance workflows. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ecotrak's mission is to empower businesses with actionable information to make better business decisions. Customers such as Flynn Group, Dutch Bros Coffee and Dave & Buster's are reducing time, expenses and risk associated with facilities management. Learn more at ecotrak.com .

About Disruptive Technologies

Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world's smallest wireless sensors and an award-winning innovator in the IoT market. Disruptive Technologies offers businesses an easy way to collect data from buildings, facilities and assets. The easy-to-use, affordable, plug-and-play sensors can be deployed anywhere in minutes and offer up to 15 years of battery life. Together with partners such as Ecotrak, they collect millions of data points and provide actionable insights for a proactive approach to facilities management.

