ECOVACS' DEEBOT X2 COMBO Wins 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Home Cleaning Product Innovation Gold Award

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, the leading service robotics brand, wins the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands organized by Asia Digital Group(ADG) and initiated by International Data Group (IDG), "Home Cleaning Product Innovation Gold Award " for its revolutionary whole-house vacuum cleaner ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 COMBO at CES 2024.

The accolade is awarded to exceptional consumer electronics that integrate innovative technology, driving current consumer electronics trends globally. DEEBOT X2 COMBO epitomizes a liberated lifestyle through innovative hands-free functionality, ushering in a new era of smart home cleaning.

Lead industry advancement with pioneering innovation

Unveiled at CES 2024, DEEBOT X2 COMBO takes smart home cleaning to a whole new level. As ECOVACS' inaugural whole-home vacuum system, it pairs X2 OMNI's capability with a handheld vacuum. Boasting optimized cleaning precision, smarter and stronger performance, and hands-free maintenance, X2 COMBO offers an integrated yet unmatched cleaning experience that significantly simplifies home cleaning duties.

Along with DEEBOT X2 COMBO, ECOVACS also unveiled its WINBOT W2 OMNI robotic window cleaner and GOAT GX robotic lawn mower at CES 2024. Precisely tackling floor cleaning, window cleaning, lawn mowing and more, these innovations cater to varied needs, progressively enhancing users' whole-house cleaning experience towards elevated levels of comfort and convenience.

Founded in 1998, ECOVACS has been a pioneering force in the home service robotics industry. Employing expertise in chips, motors, sensor technology, and software capabilities (e.g. AI, algorithms, and navigation systems), it has disrupted multiple sectors with relentless innovation. Now, ECOVACS' product portfolio has expanded from indoor to outdoor applications including robotic vacuum cleaners, robotic window cleaners, robotic air purification devices, robotic lawn mowers, etc.

Establish global market leadership through user-centric innovation

Through user-centric R&D, ECOVACS consistently innovates on different users' unmet needs. For example, to address carpet and pet hair cleanliness obstacles in U.S. and Europe, ECOVACS enhanced DEEBOT's suction and changed air duct design for these regions. For lawn maintenance, consumers tackle issues like time-consuming efforts, inefficient mowing, and safety risks. Hence, ECOVACS deployed "Robotic Vision" technology in its robotic lawn mower GOAT, making lawn care safer, easier, and more efficient.

Today, ECOVACS ROBOTICS' products are exported to over 150 countries and regions worldwide, serving more than 25 million household users. As globalization being an integral part of ECOVACS' business strategy, the company boasts worldwide alliances across pivotal markets including the U.S., EU nations, and Asia Pacific. Consequently, its overseas revenue substantially increased by 47% in the third quarter of 2023.

Directed by its commitment to "Robotics for All", ECOVACS will continue to enhance its technological prowess through superior manufacturing capabilities and advanced innovations, meeting the real needs of users and customers around the world.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovation has been in ECOVACS' DNA since the very first day. ECOVACS Robotics is one of the earliest service robot developers and manufacturers in the world. We are laser-focused on independent and groundbreaking R&D, design, and manufacturing of service robots. We stay committed to our ambition of becoming the world's leading robotics company. ECOVACS Robotics has a single-minded mission - "Robotics for All."

Over 25 years of design and industry-leading research have led to ECOVACS winning recognition from global customers. We focus on our vision - "Advancing robotic technologies to serve the world, to create a holistic ecosystem between human and robotics in lifestyle and production". We stay committed to avantgarde R&D to understand users' needs, innovating to build a better world, and promoting the growth of our industry.

SOURCE Asia Digital Group