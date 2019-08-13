ECOVACS ROBOTICS Announces Two Powerful New Robotic Vacuuming and Mopping Models Delivering a "Nothing Missed" Cleaning Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS ROBOTICS, a leader in the Home Robotic Cleaning Industry, today announces the launch of its newest robotic vacuums and mops. Winners of the 2019 Red Dot Award for superior design, the DEEBOT OZMO 950 and the DEEBOT OZMO 920 are now available for consumer purchase on Amazon.com.

The robots' upgraded Smart Navi™ 3.0 Laser Mapping and Navigation technologies deliver enhanced mobility for crossing obstacles and cleaning hard-to-reach areas while their enhanced design promises users a completely automated and uninterrupted cleaning experience that sets a new standard in floor cleaning convenience.

"ECOVACS ROBOTICS designed DEEBOT OZMO 920 and DEEBOT OZMO 950 to meet growing consumer demand for a smarter, more affordable vacuum and mopping robot," said Jonathan Tang, Vice President, Head of Global Business at ECOVACS. "Our combination of navigation technology, energy-efficiency, longer battery life for bigger homes, and new designs for the robots to enhance mobility and cleaning efficiency ensure a "Nothing Missed" experience in home cleanliness or in the amount of quality time with the ones you love."

The robots feature Multi-floor Mapping technology to scan and store multiple maps of a house's different levels, leaving no floor missed. The robots customize their cleaning process once identifying the map for their current location, providing more precise mapping and a thorough, hassle-free floor cleaning experience for users living in a large home.

Complemented by ECOVACS OZMO™ Mopping Technology, DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950 can efficiently vacuum and mop in one go. Their 240ml large water tanks and electronically controlled water pump ensure a long working time while precisely controlling the watering at four different levels, offering a smooth and consistent clean when tackling dirt or dried liquid on the floor without over or under damping the cleaning cloth. With a larger battery of 5200 m(A)h, DEEBOT OZMO 950 can clean up to 2,150 sq ft large areas on one charge, again leaving "Nothing Missed". The robots' carpet detection technology allows them to automatically increase suction power on carpets when vacuuming and avoid them when mopping.

Enhanced Mobility Ensures Uninterrupted Cleaning

On top of their carpet detection technology, DEEBOT OZMO 920 and DEEBOT 950's mobility is enhanced by their new platform design, which allows them to effortlessly cross obstacles such as doorsills of up to 0.8 inch. With a height of only 3.7 inches, the thinnest robot body of its kind, the robots are much slimmer than other floor cleaning robots with Laser Mapping and Navigation Technology. They can easily clean hard-to-reach areas beneath sofas, shelves and other furniture to deliver a true all floor surface cleaning solution, leaving "Nothing Missed."

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 provides consumers with powerful full-coverage cleaning, thanks to numerous advanced features including up to 200mn battery life, Max+ Suction Power Mode setting a new standard for deeper cleaning, SmartNavi 3.0™ with updated virtual boundaries and multi-floor mapping, and OZMO™ technology for two-in-one mopping and vacuuming. The new vacuum/mop combination features ECOVACS' thinnest design yet, to ensure the 950 can access and clean every floor surface with ease. DEEBOT OZMO 950 is smart home compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

MSRP: $899.99

Availability: Immediately on Amazon.com; coming to retailers nation-wide in Fall 2019

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 920 is a premium intelligent robot cleaner with a superior design that is ultra-slim, allowing it to clean previously hard-to-reach places. The DEEBOT OZMO 920 features SmartNavi 3.0™ with updated unlimited virtual boundaries and multi-floor mapping, and OZMO™ technology for two-in-one mopping and vacuuming. DEEBOT OZMO 920 is smart home compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

MSRP: $799.99

Availability: Immediately on Amazon.com; coming to retailers nation-wide in Fall 2019

To learn more about ECOVCAS Robotics, visit us at ecovacs.com

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One - Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.

