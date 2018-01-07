ECOVACS ROBOTICS' WINBOT X Named CES Innovation Award Honoree

"The WINBOT X represents the next evolution in window cleaning technology. By removing the power cord, the robot is able to move freely across the surface it is cleaning, regardless of whether or not the window has a frame," said David Qian, President of the International Business Unit at ECOVACS ROBOTICS. "We look forward to showcasing this award-winning technology at CES, as well as new first-to-market technologies in our latest robotic vacuums, the DEEBOT OZMO 930 and DEEBOT OZMO 610."

ECOVACS' robotic vacuums are intelligently developed with three mantras:

Deliver the latest technology to market

Deliver the best value to our owners

Protect user data

Both the DEEBOT OZMO 610 and 930 come equipped with ECOVACS' latest OZMO™ mopping technology in addition to vacuuming. The DEEBOT OZMO 930 is designed with both Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility for hands-free cleaning, adding more products to ECOVACS' line of the largest smart-home compatible devices on the market.

Features of these models include:

DEEBOT OZMO 930:

Smart Navi laser scan mapping, the same technology in autonomous vehicles, to create accurate maps for efficient cleaning routes

Adaptive Floor Sensing (AFS) to automatically increase suction when on carpet, ensuring a deeper clean and to dynamically modify the vacuum's path when in mopping mode

(AFS) to automatically increase suction when on carpet, ensuring a deeper clean and to dynamically modify the vacuum's path when in mopping mode OZMO ™ mopping is a complete system with an electronically-controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow ensuring a consistent cleaning result.

mopping is a complete system with an electronically-controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow ensuring a consistent cleaning result. App control to allow owners to schedule cleanings remotely, prioritize specific areas to clean or avoid specific areas

Amazon Alexa and Google Home integration to enable responses to voice commands delivered through Amazon and Google smart speakers.

Multiple cleaning modes, including auto mode for general cleaning, spot mode for spot cleaning and carpet identification for carpet cleaning

DEEBOT OZMO 610:

Smart cleaning path for effective cleaning results

OZMO ™ mopping is a complete system with an electronically-controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow ensuring a consistent cleaning result.

mopping is a complete system with an electronically-controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow ensuring a consistent cleaning result. App control to allow owners to schedule cleanings, start DEEBOT remotely, choose edge or spot cleaning, and monitor the cleaning status.

Multiple cleaning modes including interchangeable suction option, and selective cleaning modes that ensure your DEEBOT always cleans hairs, dirt, and debris effectively and efficiently.

Amazon Alexa integration to enable responses to voice commands delivered through Amazon Echo devices. Google Home capability available in the second half of 2018.

"Our goal with the OZMO™ series of robotic vacuums is to address some of the most common frustrations consumers have with their floor cleaning robots, like the inability to clean both hard surfaces and carpets, and not mopping effectively" said David Qian. "These intelligent robots deliver the latest technology to market and the best value to our owners, all while safeguarding user data."

WINBOT X will be released in Q2, 2018 at a MSRP of $449.

OZMO 610 will be released in Q2, 2018 at a MSRP of $399.

OZMO 930 will be released in Q2, 2018 at a MSRP of $599.

For media interested in connecting with Ecovacs at CES, please reach out to Nathan Mellor at EcovacsUSA@teamlewis.com.

For more information about Ecovacs, please visit www.ecovacs.com.

About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is the fastest growing global brand in intelligent home cleaning solutions, all dedicated to saving people time and letting them "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." We proudly offer consumers the latest technology across the largest lineup of products in the category. In less than 20 years, Ecovacs has matured from a visionary start-up into an industry leader - providing a range of home robotic solutions, including: DEEBOT™ (Floor Cleaning), WINBOT® (Window Cleaning) and ATMOBOT™ (Air Purification). We continue to lead the market with first-to-market technologies such as mapping, mopping and vacuuming in a single product, Virtual Boundaries and Adaptive Floor Sensing. Ecovacs is the proud recipient of multiple awards including the 2016 Red Dot Award for Best Product Design, and the 2016 iF Design Award.

