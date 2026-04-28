ECOVACS Slashes Robot Vacuum Prices Up to 45%, Passing Tariff Savings Directly to U.S. Consumers

First to act following the removal of trade war tariffs, ECOVACS reduces prices across nine DEEBOT models – effective April 28

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global pioneer in intelligent home robotics, today announced significant price reductions across nine of its DEEBOT robot vacuum models, effective April 28, 2026. The proactive reductions – ranging from $50 to $450 off original MSRPs – directly reflect the removal of tariff-driven cost increases that had elevated pricing for U.S. consumers throughout 2025.

"ECOVACS has always believed that world-class home robotics should be accessible to every American household." said Gary Li, General Manager Americas, ECOVACS. "Now that tariffs have been lifted, passing those savings on to our customers is the right thing to do, and we're proud to be the first in our category to take that step. These price reductions will save American families an average of $278 per purchase. This action demonstrates that ECOVACS puts customers before short-term margins."

Transparency in Pricing, Goodwill in Action

In 2025, ECOVACS absorbed significant tariff-driven cost increases to maintain product quality and innovation. Rather than quietly keeping that margin, the company is proactively passing the savings back – making premium home robotics more accessible to American families.

New Pricing Effective April 28, 2026

The DEEBOT line is ECOVACS' core robotic vacuum and mop portfolio, combining intelligent navigation, AI-powered obstacle avoidance, and fully automated cleaning systems to deliver the ultimate hands-free home cleaning experience. The following DEEBOT models will reflect updated MSRPs - up to 45% off - beginning April 28, 2026, available at ECOVACS.com and Amazon:

Consumers considering a robot vacuum purchase are encouraged to explore ECOVACS' updated pricing and full product lineup at ECOVACS.com or authorized retailers.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is dedicated to developing innovative robotic technologies that enhance daily life, creating seamless interactions between people and robots. Celebrating 25 years of smart home innovation, ECOVACS leads with over 1,000 patents and a diverse range of home robotics products, including DEEBOT robotic vacuums, AIRBOT robotic air purifiers, WINBOT robotic window cleaners, GOAT robotic lawn mowers, and DEEBOT Pro commercial cleaning robots. ECOVACS products are available globally in over 160 countries, consistently recognized with industry accolades for their innovation and performance.

For more information, visit ECOVACS.com.

SOURCE ECOVACS