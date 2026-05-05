ECOVACS Expands Into Pool Care With the ULTRAMARINE P1 Robotic Pool Cleaner, Now Available

The ULTRAMARINE P1 brings ECOVACS' proven robotics expertise to a category long overdue for smarter, more reliable cleaning.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global pioneer in intelligent home robotics, today announced that the ULTRAMARINE P1 robotic pool cleaner – first unveiled at CES 2026 in January – is now available for purchase. Backed by ECOVACS' 25+ years of robotics engineering, the ULTRAMARINE P1 marks the brand's entry into pool care and introduces a new standard for consistent, intelligent, hands-free pool cleaning.

The ECOVACS ULTRAMARINE P1 robotic pool cleaner delivers intelligent, hands-free cleaning with powerful suction and precision navigation for consistently spotless pool floors.

Pool owners have long dealt with the same frustrating shortcomings from robotic cleaners: poor debris extraction, unpredictable coverage, difficult maintenance, and products that simply don't last. ECOVACS built the ULTRAMARINE P1 to address each of these pain points directly, bringing the same engineering depth and real-world reliability the brand has delivered across floor care, window cleaning, and lawn maintenance to the backyard pool.

Powerful Suction That Gets the Job Done

At the core of the ULTRAMARINE P1 is its 4800GPH UltraPure Suction Technology, powered by a high-performance motor and optimized S-flow anti-clog channel designed to efficiently extract leaves, sand, and fine debris from every surface of the pool. A Dual-Layer Filter – combining a 180-micron outer mesh and a 3-micron ultra-fine inner filter – captures more than 10 types of debris, including fine particulates like pollen, delivering up to 99% pickup efficiency for consistently crystal-clear water.

Compared to competing robotic pool cleaners in its class, the P1's suction performance is a standout, providing stronger debris extraction and finer filtration than the alternatives.

Complete Floor Coverage – No Spots Missed

The ULTRAMARINE P1 sets itself apart with its SmartNavi Intelligent Navigation System, powered by an advanced IMU sensor that continuously tracks the robot's position and plans the most efficient cleaning routes. Rather than the random, bumping movement pattern common in the category, the P1 navigates pool floors with systematic precision that eliminates redundant passes and missed spots, achieving up to 99% floor coverage.

This intelligent path planning is one of the P1's clearest competitive advantages: where other pool robots leave cleaning to chance, the P1 works through the pool floor with purpose.

Four Roller Brushes for Deep Surface Scrubbing

The ULTRAMARINE P1 is equipped with four independently operating roller brushes positioned at the front and rear, delivering steady traction, precise turns, and consistent contact with pool surfaces. Their synchronized action provides thorough scrubbing across floors and walls to significantly reduce the manual brushing effort typically required between cleans.

Built to Last – 10-Tier Durability System

Durability is a known weak point across the robotic pool cleaner category. The ULTRAMARINE P1 addresses this with a comprehensive 10-tier Durability System engineered for long-lasting, worry-free performance:

Fundamental Marine-Grade Protection Layer: Marine-grade shell that resists chlorine, UV rays, and physical impact; 316 stainless steel and titanium alloy cores for long-term rust and corrosion resistance.

Marine-grade shell that resists chlorine, UV rays, and physical impact; 316 stainless steel and titanium alloy cores for long-term rust and corrosion resistance. Advanced Core Sealing Layer: Full IP68 waterproofing, multi-layer O-ring precision sealing, and a pressure-sealed lithium-ion battery for safe, reliable underwater operation.

Full IP68 waterproofing, multi-layer O-ring precision sealing, and a pressure-sealed lithium-ion battery for safe, reliable underwater operation. Intelligent Navigation & Protection System: Advanced IMU and sensors work together to avoid trap zones, protect the motor, and optimize cleaning routes to minimize mechanical wear.

Advanced IMU and sensors work together to avoid trap zones, protect the motor, and optimize cleaning routes to minimize mechanical wear. Effortless User Experience Design: An easy-clean filter basket and maintenance-friendly components designed to keep the robot performing at its best with minimal upkeep.

Extended Runtime for Continuous Cleaning

Powered by a 5200mAh high-capacity lithium battery, the ULTRAMARINE P1 runs for up to 3 hours in Eco mode – covering up to 180 m² (1,938 square ft.) of pool floor on a single charge. The P1's cordless design allows unrestricted movement for smoother, more flexible cleaning throughout the entire pool.

Broad Compatibility Across Pool Types

The ULTRAMARINE P1 is designed to handle a wide range of pool surfaces – from fiberglass to pebble-stone – and navigates floors, walls, platforms, and slopes. Obstacle-assist wheels allow the P1 to cross obstacles up to 5.5 cm (2.2 in), including pool drains and underwater lights, for smooth, uninterrupted cleaning even in complex pool configurations.

Smart App Control

The ECOVACS HOME app puts pool cleaning on autopilot. With three cleaning modes and three efficiency levels, users can target exactly where cleaning is needed – floors, walls, or the full pool. One-time or recurring schedules keep the pool consistently clean, while the P1's cordless operation ensures nothing gets in the way.

Pricing & Availability

The ECOVACS ULTRAMARINE P1 is available now for $499.99 at ECOVACS.com and Amazon.

For more information on the entire suite of 2026 ECOVACS robots for indoor and outdoor use, please visit: www.ECOVACS.com.

A full press kit, including hi-res imagery can be accessed here.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is dedicated to developing innovative robotic technologies that enhance daily life, creating seamless interactions between people and robots. Celebrating 25 years of smart home innovation, ECOVACS leads with over 1,000 patents and a diverse range of home robotics products, including DEEBOT robotic vacuums, AIRBOT robotic air purifiers, WINBOT robotic window cleaners, GOAT robotic lawn mowers, and DEEBOT Pro commercial cleaning robots. ECOVACS products are available globally in over 160 countries, consistently recognized with industry accolades for their innovation and performance.

SOURCE ECOVACS