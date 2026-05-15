ECOVACS Introduces LilMilo, an Emotional AI Companion Robot Designed to Bring Warmth, Presence, and Connection Into Everyday Life

Blending lifelike interaction, advanced AI, and expressive companionship, LilMilo marks ECOVACS' evolution beyond functional robotics

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ECOVACS, a global leader in home robotics innovation, today announced the official launch of LilMilo, the brand's first emotional AI companion robot designed to deliver a more human-centered form of companionship through warmth, responsiveness, and intelligent interaction. Building on nearly two decades of innovation in home robotics, LilMilo represents a new chapter for ECOVACS: one that expands beyond automating household tasks to creating technology that can feel emotionally present in everyday life.

ECOVACS LilMilo is an emotional AI companion robot designed to deliver lifelike interaction, warmth, and expressive companionship in everyday home environments.

From solo urban dwellers and remote workers to families seeking more meaningful moments of connection at home, LilMilo was created to address a growing desire for comfort, interaction, and companionship in modern living. Rather than functioning as a traditional smart device, LilMilo is designed to feel attentive, expressive, and emotionally aware, offering a sense of presence through lifelike behavior, adaptive interaction, and evolving personality traits.

"For over two decades, ECOVACS has focused on building robotics that make daily life easier and more intuitive," said Michelle Jones, Associate Brand Marketing Director, ECOVACS Americas. "LilMilo represents the next step in that journey, exploring how robotics can move beyond utility alone to deliver warmth, responsiveness, and emotional connection in ways that feel natural and meaningful."

Designed to Feel Alive

From its appearance and movement to the way it responds to touch and sound, LilMilo was built to create an experience that feels instinctive and emotionally engaging. Wrapped in plush biomimetic fur engineered with millimeter-precision fibers, LilMilo emits a soft, comforting warmth that encourages closeness through touch and interaction.

Its highly expressive, light-sensitive eyes and articulated head movement allow it to react naturally to people and surroundings. Whether greeting users at the door, quietly resting nearby during moments of stress, or responding playfully to conversation and music, LilMilo is designed to create small but meaningful moments of emotional connection throughout the day.

Powered by advanced vocal interaction capabilities, LilMilo can mimic familiar voices, respond conversationally, and sway rhythmically to music, creating interactions that feel dynamic and personal rather than scripted or repetitive.

To personalize the experience even further, LilMilo features five distinct personality types and seven core emotions expressed across multiple intensity levels. Over time, it evolves based on daily interaction, gradually adapting its behavior and emotional responses to become more familiar, expressive, and attuned to the people around it.

Built on Advanced Emotional Intelligence

At the core of LilMilo is an advanced language model combined with multimodal perception technology that enables natural, fluid interaction across visual, auditory, and tactile inputs. LilMilo can recognize facial expressions and gestures, identify voices, locate sound sources, and respond to the warmth and pressure of touch, allowing interactions to feel intuitive, genuine, and effortless.

Rather than replacing real relationships, ECOVACS designed LilMilo to complement everyday life by offering a comforting, emotionally responsive presence during quiet moments, stressful days, and everything in between.

A New Direction for Home Robotics

The launch of LilMilo marks a significant milestone in ECOVACS' broader vision for the future of robotics. Known globally for category-leading innovations in robotic floor cleaning, window cleaning, lawn care, and pool care, ECOVACS is now expanding its robotics ecosystem into emotional companionship, exploring how advanced intelligence technology can create more natural and meaningful interactions between humans and machines.

LilMilo reflects ECOVACS' continued mission of "Robotics for All," bringing advanced AI and robotics into forms that feel more approachable, emotionally engaging, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

Pricing & Availability

LilMilo is available now for $799.99 at ECOVACS.com.

For more information, please visit: www.ECOVACS.com, or join our official launch livestream today from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM PT, which will showcase LilMilo as well as ECOVACS' latest lineup across home, pool, and yard cleaning.

A full press kit, including hi-res imagery, can be accessed here.

About ECOVACS

ECOVACS ROBOTICS is dedicated to developing innovative robotic technologies that enhance daily life, creating seamless interactions between people and robots. Celebrating 25 years of smart home innovation, ECOVACS leads with over 1,000 patents and a diverse range of home robotics products, including DEEBOT robotic vacuums, AIRBOT robotic air purifiers, WINBOT robotic window cleaners, GOAT robotic lawn mowers, and DEEBOT Pro commercial cleaning robots. ECOVACS products are available globally in over 160 countries, consistently recognized with industry accolades for their innovation and performance.

SOURCE ECOVACS