EcoVadis Announces 2026 Sustainability Achievement Awards

Schneider Electric and Siegwerk Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Procurement;

Global Procurement Sustainability Manager, Vitanya Keary (Coca-Cola Europacific Partners) and ESG Director, Filip Orlinski (Caldic BV) for their Individual Leadership

PARIS and NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis , the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced the winners of its tenth annual Sustainability Achievement Awards. Winners were revealed at the EcoVadis Sustain 2026 conference in Paris.

The EcoVadis Sustainability Achievement Awards recognize companies with strong sustainable procurement programs and individuals going above and beyond to drive sustainability efforts within their organizations.

"This year's winners demonstrate that sustainable procurement is no longer about policy — it's about performance," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-founder and co-CEO of EcoVadis. "From bold transparency and human rights integration to scaling impact across global supply networks, these leaders are proving that sustainability, when embedded into core business strategy, becomes a powerful driver of resilience and long-term value. We are proud to celebrate their leadership and the measurable impact they are creating."

The Awards cover four main categories for enterprise companies.

Best Mature Program in Sustainable Procurement

Winner: Schneider Electric

This award recognizes long-term leadership and continuous innovation in sustainable procurement, celebrating programs that demonstrate strategic depth, measurable impact, and integration across the enterprise. The winner was selected by an independent jury panel composed of industry experts: Divya Demato, CEO and Co-Founder of GoodOps; Laura Taal, CEO, REVIVER; and Elsa Savourey, Independent Advisor, Corporate Sustainability and Sustainable Finance.

Schneider Electric was selected as the winner for the maturity, scale, and consistency of its sustainable procurement program. By combining an ambitious supplier roadmap with rigorous public disclosure, the company demonstrates how leadership can be embedded across a global organization.

The jury particularly praised Schneider's ability to integrate sustainable procurement into core business processes, drive measurable progress across its supplier network, and reinforce accountability through bold, public commitments.

"This recognition means a great deal to us because it celebrates something fundamental to who we are – our belief that sustainable procurement is essential to build a better future," said Christophe Quiquempoix, VP Sustainable Procurement at Schneider Electric.

Best New Program in Sustainable Procurement

Winner: Siegwerk

This award recognizes organizations that have successfully launched a sustainable procurement program with strong internal alignment, supplier activation, and a clear foundation for long-term impact. The winner was selected by the independent jury panel from a competitive pool of customer applications.

Siegwerk was chosen for launching a strategy that prioritizes sustainable operational depth over simple compliance. Most notably, the program has established human rights as a core pillar of its procurement strategy.

The jury particularly highlighted Siegwerk's willingness to openly navigate complex supplier realities. This bold approach raises the bar for transparency, demonstrating that meaningful impact is possible in the formative years of a program.

"Driving sustainability in supply chains has become a business imperative — not only due to customer expectations and legislation, but also because it is one of the most effective ways to build the resilience needed in today's rapidly changing world. By setting the right priorities, Siegwerk is driving real change that goes far beyond reporting or meeting compliance requirements," said Cathleen Hansohm, Global Supplier Sustainability Manager at Siegwerk.

Outstanding Program Management

Winner: Vitanya Keary, Global Procurement Sustainability Manager, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

This award recognizes an individual with outstanding contribution to driving a sustainable procurement initiative forward within their organization. Nominated and selected by the EcoVadis team, the award reflects excellence in program strategy, execution, and measurable impact.

Since 2018, Vitanya has led the company's EcoVadis implementation, guiding the program through a complex post-merger integration while strengthening supplier enablement and internal collaboration. She was recognized for her consistent leadership, effective use of IQ tools, and ability to align diverse stakeholders around a shared sustainability vision.

"Managing the EcoVadis program through a period of significant business transformation has strengthened our ability to embed sustainability, human rights practices, and governance considerations into our procurement decisions, and we remain focused on partnering with our stakeholders to further accelerate positive impact across our value chain," said Ralf Peters, VP Procurement at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

Outstanding Sustainability Leadership

Winner: Filip Orlinski, ESG Director, Caldic BV

Introduced in 2025, this award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in strengthening sustainability management system improvements within their organization. Nominated and selected by the EcoVadis team, the award considers assessment performance alongside the leader's ability to drive stakeholder engagement, build internal capabilities, and translate strategy into measurable progress.

Filip was recognized for his leadership in accelerating ESG advancement across Caldic's global organization. He enhanced governance and transparency by delivering the Group's first comprehensive GHG inventory (Scopes 1–3), introducing climate and biodiversity risk assessments, and publishing an externally assured Sustainability Report alongside a CDP score and SBTi commitment.

He also played a key role in advancing sustainable procurement practices and supporting Caldic entities in strengthening their EcoVadis performance through improved documentation, internal alignment, supplier engagement, and corrective action follow-up.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our teams across all regions and to the strong partnerships we've built with suppliers and customers. I'm especially proud of our regional ESG leads, who continue to elevate our performance while driving measurable impact at every level of our operations," said Filip Orlinski, ESG Director at Caldic.

In addition to these four award categories, EcoVadis also highlights top-performing small- and medium-sized suppliers across the globe based on their 2025 assessment results. Learn more about the 2026 Regional Sustainability Leadership Awards .

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com , X or LinkedIn .

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, [email protected]

SOURCE EcoVadis