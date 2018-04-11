EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform

PARIS and NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the leader in business sustainability ratings for global supply chains, today announces the release of EcoVadis 10, the latest edition of its sustainability intelligence platform, equipped with new capabilities and a revamped interface. The streamlined, intuitive and user-centered experience will make it easier for buyers and suppliers to collaborate and drive sustainability improvements throughout their supply chains.

EcoVadis 10 Launch

The new capabilities offered through EcoVadis 10 will enable users to be more efficient and collaborative when using the tool. The upgrade delivers the following additional features and benefits:

A combined platform for buyers and suppliers, which allows enterprise customers who are also suppliers a central place to facilitate their EcoVadis experience, all with a single login.

A new portfolio list view that encompasses the supplier journey and brings more freedom to customize supplier management, with additional filter, tag and bulk management options to accelerate user adoption.

A slick, redesigned dashboard that brings forward the most vital information and incorporates an activity status view with alerts to help teams stay on top of suppliers' sustainability progress.

Live, dedicated news feeds for supplier-specific insights, making it easy for category managers and buyers to stay updated and alerted between assessments.

EcoVadis 10 will also be equipped with Eva, a new personal, in-platform user guide created to ensure confidence and mastery of the new features. The new platform will be generally available for all users in July 2018, and will be offered in several languages including English, French, German, Spanish, Chinese and Japanese, with live support available 24 hours a day, five days a week.

"To truly prioritize ethical and responsible business practices, we need to collaborate as a global supply chain community and equip ourselves with the tools and insights that make change possible," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO and co-Founder of EcoVadis. "EcoVadis 10 was designed with this industry need in mind, and the usability improvements and real-time sustainability intelligence it enables will lay the foundation for better engagement and sound, proactive buying choices."

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 188 purchasing categories and 150 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Salesforce, Nestlé, Schneider Electric, Subway, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 45,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more at ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

