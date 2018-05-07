EcoVadis Named a 2018 Spend Matters 50 to Know Company

PARIS and NEW YORK, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoVadis, the leader in business sustainability ratings for global supply chains, has been recognized as one of Spend Matters' 2018 50 Providers to Know. EcoVadis was chosen for its holistic and transparent rating methodology, platform scalability, strong certification process and the extent of social, environmental and ethical issues and geographies covered within its sustainability intelligence scope. This is the fourth straight year EcoVadis has been named a Provider to Know and Watch by SpendMatters.

EcoVadis ratings

"Societal and investor pressure for ethical business practices is fueling the rise of sustainability intelligence in the procurement realm," said Jason Busch, founder of Spend Matters. "Organizations are increasingly expanding their definitions of supply risk and supplier performance to encompass ethical, social and environmental issues, making ratings and solution providers, such as EcoVadis, increasingly valuable at the very core of supplier management and engagement. We're thrilled to recognize EcoVadis as one of this years' 50 Providers to Know."

Spend Matters Almanac routinely reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings to help organizations make wise and effective vendor selection decisions. The 50 Providers to Watch and Know lists are the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflect the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations to know and watch.

"EcoVadis' recognition to Spend Matters' 50 to Know is a strong testament to not only our product offering, but also the commitment and dedication of the entire sustainability community," said Pierre Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. "Our team is passionate about helping companies operate sound, responsible supply chains, and it's this commitment and energy that enables us to deliver reliable sustainability intelligence for our customers all over the world."

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 188 purchasing categories and 150 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal, Nestlé, Schneider Electric, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 45,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

