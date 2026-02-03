Ecovia Bio Closes Series B Funding Round Led by Pointe Angels to Expand Manufacturing Capacity

GROSSE POINTE, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovia Bio, an advanced biotechnology company specializing in sustainable, high-performance biopolymer ingredients, today announced the closing of a Series B funding round led by Pointe Angels, an independent angel investor group based in the Grosse Pointe communities east of Detroit, Michigan. The funding will support significant expansion of manufacturing capacity at Ecovia Bio's state-of-the-art Livonia facility to meet surging global demand for its AzuraBase and AzuraGel families of gamma polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA) and specialty biopolymer products across cosmetics, personal care, agriculture, and hygiene applications.

Addressing a Global Environmental and Health Imperative

Microplastics have emerged as one of the most pressing environmental and public health challenges of our time. Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs)---synthetic, petrochemical-derived plastics used extensively in diapers, feminine hygiene products, cosmetics, lotions, and other consumer goods---persist in landfills for centuries and fragment into harmful microplastics that contaminate soil, water systems, and the food chain. These microplastics have been detected in human blood, lungs, and placental tissue, raising serious health concerns. Ecovia Bio's biodegradable γ-PGA technology represents a transformative solution, enabling manufacturers to replace these persistent synthetic polymers with a bio-based, fully biodegradable alternative that delivers equivalent or superior performance without environmental or health consequences. By scaling production of γ-PGA, Ecovia Bio is empowering a global shift toward truly sustainable consumer products---addressing regulatory pressures, consumer demand for safer products, and the urgent need to protect human health and environmental integrity.

Ecovia Bio's products are designed to reduce dependence on petrochemicals while delivering superior performance in demanding applications. By expanding manufacturing capacity and establishing the roadmap for additional production sites, Ecovia Bio is positioning itself to become the trusted global supplier of choice for γ-PGA and related biopolymers across consumer and industrial markets.

About the Funding

The Series B round will fuel a comprehensive expansion program that increases production capacity across Ecovia Bio's Livonia manufacturing facility. With this investment, the company projects the facility will achieve full operational capacity by 2028, positioning Ecovia Bio to serve growing customer demand across multiple high-growth markets. Notably, the company has already begun evaluation of additional production facilities to accommodate market demand beyond 2028 and secure long-term supply chain security for global partners.

"We are excited to partner with Pointe Angels," said Kousay Said, CEO of Ecovia Bio. "This capital enables us to meet immediate demand from our cosmetics, personal care, and agricultural customers while establishing the infrastructure needed to serve the hygiene sector at industrial scale."

"Ecovia Bio represents exactly the kind of venture we love to back at Pointe Angels," said David Bloom, Executive Director of Pointe Angels. "The company has solved a real technical challenge---producing sustainable, high-performance γ-PGA at commercial scale---and now has the market traction to justify expansion. What impressed us most was the management team's disciplined approach to capacity planning and their ability to serve multiple end markets from a single, optimized manufacturing platform. We're confident this capital will unlock significant value for our investors while strengthening Michigan's position as a leader in biotechnology and advanced manufacturing."

About Ecovia Bio

Ecovia Bio is a Michigan-based biotechnology company, a spinout from the University of Michigan, focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable, high-performance biopolymers derived from fermentation processes. The company's lead technology is based on gamma polyglutamic acid (γ-PGA), a natural biodegradable polymer with applications across multiple industries.

About Pointe Angels

Pointe Angels is an independent investor club in the Grosse Pointe communities, east of Detroit, Michigan. Founded in 2019, Pointe Angels provides accredited investors with opportunities for meaningful financial returns on capital investments in scalable early-stage ventures. The group is industry-agnostic and hands-on, bringing expertise in finance, operations, marketing, sales, engineering, and manufacturing to its portfolio companies.

