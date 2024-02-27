Ecovyst Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Level Sustainability Rating

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, today announced that it has achieved a Platinum sustainability rating from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating score places Ecovyst in the top one percent of companies EcoVadis rated in its peer group, and it recognizes the Company's incremental progress in incorporating the principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility into its business practices and management systems.

"Ecovyst remains committed to a more sustainable future, as evidenced by our expanding portfolio of products and technologies that are enabling the production of cleaner-burning hydrocarbon-based fuels, reduced vehicle emissions, advanced recycling processes for plastic waste streams, and the production of sustainable fuels. Over the years we have also worked to ensure that the principles of sustainability are adopted and embraced across our Company for the benefit of our customers, suppliers, employees and our investors," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased that our incremental efforts to promote more sustainable business practices have been recognized by EcoVadis, and I want to thank all of my Ecovyst colleagues for their dedication and contributions that make this recognition possible."

Since its founding in 2007, EcoVadis has grown to become the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 125,000+ rated companies. The EcoVadis sustainability assessment methodology evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of Sustainability/Corporate Social Responsibility into its business and management systems. The methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The Sustainability Scorecard is focused on performance across 21 indicators in four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

