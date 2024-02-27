Ecovyst Announces Changes to Board of Directors

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Sarah Lorance as a director effective March 1, 2024, expanding the size of Ecovyst's Board from eight to nine members.

In addition, the Board has nominated Don Althoff for election at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, which is scheduled to be held on May 8, 2024. If elected, Mr. Althoff will fill the pending vacancy created by the retirement of director Kyle Vann, who will not stand for reelection.

"On behalf of our Board, I am pleased to welcome Sarah Lorance to Ecovyst and to congratulate Don Althoff on his nomination for election as a director. We believe Sarah's extensive background in finance, merger and acquisitions, risk management / control environment improvement, and compliance will complement the knowledge base and skills of our existing Board. We also believe Don's extensive experience in the chemical and energy industries will serve as important guidance and counsel. Refreshment that expands diversity in experience and critical perspectives has been a priority for our Board, and we believe Sarah and Don's contributions will benefit all of Ecovyst's stakeholders," said Kevin M. Fogarty, Chairman of Ecovyst's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to announce these two additions to our Board," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of our Board and the progress that comes from thoughtful, deliberate refreshment. I am confident that the business experience that both Sarah and Don bring will translate into valuable insights as we continue to advance our strategies for growth and long-term value creation. I also want to recognize Kyle Vann for his years of service as a valued Board member. Since 2014, Kyle has served as a director, initially for Eco Services, and subsequently for Ecovyst. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Sarah Lorance

Ms. Lorance has over 25 years of business experience, including as Owner and Executive Consultant at Autumn Advisors, LLC since 2021 and in various capacities from 1997 to 2020 at Elevance Health, Inc. (formerly Anthem, Inc.), where she most recently served as Chief Compliance Officer. Ms. Lorance currently serves on the board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association, where she is Chair of the Board, Chair of the Executive Committee and a member of the Compensation Committee. Additionally, Ms. Lorance currently serves on the board of directors of VSP Vision, where she is a member of the Finance and Audit Committees. Ms. Lorance also currently serves on the board of directors of the Knoebel Institute of Healthy Aging at the University of Denver, where she is an Advisory Board Member. She holds a B.B.A. degree in Accounting from the University of Iowa. She also is a certified public accountant and is NACD Directorship Certified®.

About Don Althoff

Mr. Althoff has over 40 years of experience in the chemical and energy industries. Don served as Director and Chairman of the Board of Vereson Midstream LP from 2019 to 2022, and Director of Alliance Pipeline and Aux Sable LP from 2019 to 2022. From 2017 to 2019 he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Veresen Midstream LP, and he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Veresen Inc. from 2012 to 2017. From 2008 to 2012 he was President and Chief Executive Officer at Flex Fuel. From 1981 to 2008, Mr. Althoff served in roles of increasing responsibility with Amoco Corporation and BP PLC. Mr. Althoff holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Illinois.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

