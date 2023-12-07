Ecovyst Announces Expansion and Rebranding of Advanced Silicas Product Portfolio

Ecovyst Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (the "Company"), a leading innovative and integrated global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, announces a rebranding of its Advanced Silicas product portfolio.  The branding initiative highlights the expanding portfolio breadth, technology, and product development capability of Ecovyst that is focused on serving the evolving needs of its customers.

As a leading supplier, developer & partner in catalysis and other advanced material applications, Ecovyst has a long history of product technical differentiation and customer-centric focus, and it remains committed to environmental stewardship as it continues to serve the growing needs of its customers for more sustainable solutions. 

Under the enhanced branding, Ecovyst's broad-based Advanced Silicas product lines include:

AlphaPol™           

A leading range of polyethylene catalysts and supports with a recently expanded portfolio that includes novel AlphaPol™ catalysts, currently used for improved lightweighting of polyethylene products.      

AlphaCat®           

Advanced customized catalysts and silica supports applied in leading sustainable processes, renewable applications & bio-catalysis processes using immobilized enzymes.   

AlphaSelect®     

A unique range of functionalized silica-based adsorbents & ion exchange materials currently being developed & applied in carbon capture & utilization, electrification, metals recovery & water purification applications.

AlphaBloc™     

A broad series of synthetic anti-blocking silicas for all types of high clarity films.

"Through extensive research and innovation, we have continued to elevate the performance and sustainability of our Advanced Silicas portfolio, ensuring that it aligns with the evolving needs and regulatory requirements of our customers," said Paul Robbins, Commercial VP & General Manager.  "The recent rebranding of our Advanced Silicas product portfolio underscores our ongoing commitment to technology leadership as we continue to innovate in close collaboration with our customers to deliver sustainable products and solutions."

For more information on Ecovyst and our Advanced Silicas portfolio, please visit us at www.ecovyst.com

About Ecovyst:

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services.  We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities.  We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications; and Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

For more information:
Gene Shiels – Director of Investor Relations
(484) 617 1225
[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.

