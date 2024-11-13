Ecovyst Announces Launch of AlphaCat® Advanced Silicas Products for Biocatalysis Applications

Launch of new product range aligns with strategy to diversify into emerging applications with high growth potential

Buildout of laboratory & manufacturing capabilities and hiring of dedicated resources enables broader partnering with key customers to accelerate growth in 2025+

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, is proud to announce the launch of its AlphaCat® advanced silica products focused on enabling the advancement of biocatalysis.

Ecovyst AlphaCat® Biocatalysis Sample Kit Ecovyst AlphaCat® Biocatalysis Sample Kit

Announced at our Investor Day in November 2024, Ecovyst has now completed initial investments to expand research and testing capabilities at our main R&D site in Conshohocken, PA, resulting in the development of a range of advanced silica-based products. These products will be sold as both functionalized silica supports, where our customers can immobilize their desired enzyme, and as biocatalysts with the enzyme immobilized on the advanced silica support.

"Our team at Conshohocken has developed and launched a unique advanced silicas testing kit that enables biocatalysis customers to test a range of silicas with different functionalities to quantify the value by using immobilized enzymes" highlighted Paul Whittleston, President of Advanced Materials & Catalysts Business at Ecovyst. "Leveraging our deep advanced silica know-how, we have successfully developed and scaled manufacturing and associated quality processes for both the functionalization of the silica support and immobilization of enzymes at our site in Kansas City, Kansas, enabling a new product offering for our customers."

Dr. Yatao Hu, Senior Director for Advanced Silicas at Ecovyst, highlighted, "Working in partnership with our customers to develop unique solutions is where we excel. Driven by specificity, energy efficiency, low hazard profiles and cost effectiveness, immobilized enzyme-driven biocatalysis is a rapidly emerging application with strong growth prospects across food, fuels and chemical production. With our expanded expertise and new laboratory and production capabilities, we are excited to work with even more customers to develop new enzyme-based processes."

To order our new AlphaCat® Advanced Silicas testing kit for biocatalysis or to discuss your immobilized enzyme project needs, please contact our team at [email protected]

About Ecovyst (www.ecovyst.com):

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts, through its Advanced Silicas business, provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports, and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical process. For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "sees" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information:

Gene Shiels – Director of Investor Relations

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.