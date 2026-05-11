Ecovyst Announces Term Loan Amendment and Increase

WAYNE, Pa., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), a leading provider of virgin sulfuric acid and regenerated sulfuric acid products and services, today announced that it intends to issue a $100 million fungible Term Loan B add-on to finance its pending acquisition of the Calabrian sulfur dioxide and related sulfur derivatives business from INEOS Enterprises, which is targeted to close by the end of the second quarter 2026, along with cash on the balance sheet. The add-on is expected to be co-terminus with the Company's existing $397 million Term Loan B due June 2031.

"We believe this amendment to our Term Loan Facility, along with cash on hand, will provide the optimal financing structure for the Calabrian acquisition, expected to close at the end of the second quarter," commented Mike Feehan, Ecovyst's Chief Financial Officer. "We expect our combined net debt leverage ratio would be approximately 2x at close of the transaction."

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading provider of virgin sulfuric acid and regenerated sulfuric acid products and services. We believe that our products and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We are a leading provider of sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate, an essential gasoline component for lowering vapor pressure and increasing octane to meet stringent gasoline specifications and fuel efficiency standards. We are also a leading North American producer of high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. We also provide chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "aims" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our intention to issue a term loan add-on to finance our pending acquisition of the Calabrian sulfur dioxide and related sulfur derivatives business from INEOS Enterprises, the anticipated terms of the term loan financing, the anticipated benefits and timing of the closing of the INEOS Enterprises transaction and term loan financing, and our anticipated financial position following consummation of the INEOS Enterprises transaction and term loan financing, including our combined net debt leverage ratio. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully close the term loan financing, the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the INEOS Enterprises transaction or term loan financing are not satisfied; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to a right to terminate the transaction with INEOS Enterprises; unexpected costs, liabilities or delays in connection with the INEOS Enterprises transaction and term loan financing; legal proceedings initiated in connection with the INEOS Enterprises transaction; risks related to the integration of the acquired Calabrian sulfur dioxide and related sulfur derivatives business of INEOS Enterprises; regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including the enactment, schedule and impact of tariffs and trade disputes; currency exchange rates; the effects of inflation; and other factors, including those described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information:

Gene Shiels – Director of Investor Relations

(484) 617 1225

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.