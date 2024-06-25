Ecovyst Issues 2023 Sustainability Report

MALVERN, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "company") today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, "Advancing the Global Shift Toward Sustainability." This report features 2023 data, including HSES, greenhouse gas emissions, energy, water, and waste results. It also reflects the incremental progress the company has made toward achieving its sustainability goals.

"In 2023 we continued to advance our sustainability programs and objectives, building upon our previous accomplishments through our ongoing commitment to continuous improvement. Our cutting-edge research and development process remains focused on innovations that will contribute to continued expansion of the sustainable economy. We are also expanding our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas intensity in our operations and across our value chain through energy optimization projects, software technology, and the application of artificial intelligence," said Kurt J. Bitting, Ecovyst's Chief Executive Officer. "We expect that planned enhancements in our HSES organizations and professional development programs will help us to achieve best-in-class health, safety and environmental performance for the benefit of our employees and our stakeholders. The sustainability goals we have set for 2025 and 2030, which are outlined in the 2023 Sustainability Report, will guide our actions and focus over the next several years. We remain excited about the future and Ecovyst's key role in promoting a cleaner and more sustainable planet."

To read the full 2023 Ecovyst Sustainability Report, please go to: https://www.ecovyst.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Ecovyst-2023-Sustainability-Report.pdf

Please visit our website for more information: https://www.ecovyst.com/sustainability/

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, as well as ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of sustainable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

For more information:

Gene Shiels – Director of Investor Relations

(484) 617-1225

[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.