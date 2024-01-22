Ecovyst Provides Update on Plans for Expansion of Orange, Texas, Catalyst Activation Facility

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), and its subsidiaries, a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it plans to invest in a new air emission control system at its Orange, Texas site as part of a project that is expected to increase the efficiency of the facility's emission control process and, through additional permitting, enable the future expansion of production capacity.

The site is part of Ecoservices' Chem32 business, a leading ex-situ sulfiding and pre-activation provider for hydro-processing catalysts, which are used in the production of traditional and renewable fuels. Once installed, the new control system is expected to meet or exceed regulatory-required performance standards for applicable pollutants and also allow for expansion at the site to meet the increasing demand for catalysts that are used in the production of cleaner burning fuels.

