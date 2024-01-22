Ecovyst Provides Update on Plans for Expansion of Orange, Texas, Catalyst Activation Facility

News provided by

Ecovyst Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) ("Ecovyst" or the "Company"), and its subsidiaries, a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it plans to invest in a new air emission control system at its Orange, Texas site as part of a project that is expected to increase the efficiency of the facility's emission control process and, through additional permitting, enable the future expansion of production capacity.

The site is part of Ecoservices' Chem32 business, a leading ex-situ sulfiding and pre-activation provider for hydro-processing catalysts, which are used in the production of traditional and renewable fuels. Once installed, the new control system is expected to meet or exceed regulatory-required performance standards for applicable pollutants and also allow for expansion at the site to meet the increasing demand for catalysts that are used in the production of cleaner burning fuels.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of advanced materials, specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and our services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides high quality and high strength virgin sulfuric acid for industrial and mining applications. Ecoservices also provides chemical waste handling and treatment services, and through its Chem32 business, provides ex-situ catalyst activation services for the refining and petrochemical industry. Advanced Materials & Catalysts provides finished silica catalysts, catalyst supports and functionalized silicas necessary to produce high performing plastics and to enable sustainable chemistry, and through its Zeolyst joint venture, innovates and supplies specialty zeolites used in catalysts that support the production of renewable fuels, remove nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, and that are broadly applied in refining and petrochemical processes.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our product and service offerings and the capacity expansion plans described herein. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For more information:
Gene Shiels – Director of Investor Relations
(484) 617-1225
[email protected]

SOURCE Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Names Kara L. Thornton Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Ecovyst Announces Expansion and Rebranding of Advanced Silicas Product Portfolio

News Releases in Similar Topics

