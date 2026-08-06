ecozy Introduces the Mistalo Max Smart Nugget Ice Maker with IceLumix Panel, a New Solution for Everyday Ice Needs

FULLERTON, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leader in innovative home appliances, proudly introduces the Mistalo Max Smart Nugget Ice Maker with IceLumix Panel, a next-generation upgrade to its previous models. Combining the advanced JamGuar Protection System, smart controls, and superior ice-making performance, the Mistalo Max delivers a quieter, smoother ice-making experience while producing chewable nugget ice that elevates every drink with lasting refreshment.

Quiet Ice Making Without Interruptions

ecozy Mistalo Max Smart Nugget Ice Maker with IceLumix Panel

Addressing longstanding concerns about noise from nugget ice makers, the ecozy Mistalo Max incorporates the JamGuar Protection System, which provides a steady ice supply without disrupting users' daily routines. The system continuously monitors the ice-making process, identifies potential icing risks in advance, and pauses ice production when necessary to prevent noise caused by ice buildup on the evaporator. The ecozy Mistalo Max also features a DC motor that further reduces operating noise, improves energy efficiency, and extends the machine's service life.

Smart Control, Effortless Operation

The Mistalo Max features ecozy's signature IceLumix Full-Color Smart Panel, offering an intuitive interface and a modern touch to any kitchen. Its vivid touchscreen and LED indicators provide real-time updates on water levels, ice status, and alerts, giving users a clear view of the ice-making process without the guesswork. The integrated TDS water quality testing display shows the level of dissolved solids in the water, ensuring every piece of ice is fresh, soft and crisp-crunchy. It also supports remote control and scheduled ice making through the EcozyHome App, seamlessly integrating with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for a smarter, more convenient operation.

More Ice on Demand, Longer-Lasting Chill

The ecozy Mistalo Max is equipped with dual water tanks, including a 1.14-gallon detachable side tank and a 0.61-gallon built-in tank. It produces up to 12.1 lbs of nugget ice from a single fill—enough for 20 drinks—and up to 40 lbs per day, making it ideal for everyday use and gatherings. Beyond its capacity, the ecozy Mistalo Max is powered by the Thermo-Shield System, featuring an upgraded 3.3-lb ice basket that holds 65% more ice than standard models, along with enhanced insulation designed to slow melting and keep drinks perfectly chilled for every sip.

Easy Maintenance

The Mistalo Max Smart Nugget Ice Maker also features a one-touch self-cleaning function, supporting both automatic and deep-cleaning modes to simplify maintenance and keep the machine ready for use. The 90° fold-down door creates a convenient resting platform for the ice basket, making refills and ice removal easier while helping keep countertops clean and dry.

Pricing and Availability

The Mistalo Max Smart Nugget Ice Maker is now available on Amazon for $459.99. From August 6 to 16, a limited-time 23% discount brings the price down to $354. In addition, the compressor is backed by a 5-year warranty, providing added confidence in reliable long-term performance.

For more information, please visit ecozy's official website or follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for product updates and brand news.

About ecozy

A "dream home" is what we strive for, and ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and relentless innovation. We turn bold ideas into practical solutions, creating smart home products that are fun, convenient, and designed to make life easier, more comfortable, and truly enjoyable for every dreamer.

ecozy, easy ways, cozy days.

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SOURCE ecozy official