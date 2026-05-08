ecozy Launches the Slimmest Bullet Ice Maker with Full-Color IceLumix Panel -- A Compact, Space-Saving Ice Solution for Modern Living

FULLERTON, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leader in innovative home appliances, is thrilled to introduce its slimmest bullet ice maker, featuring a full-color IceLumix panel. Designed for modern households seeking a blend of style and convenience, this portable, space-saving appliance integrates an intuitive smart panel for hassle-free, one-touch ice-making. Ideal for small apartments, home offices, and urban living spaces, it delivers instant, high-quality ice while conserving valuable countertop space.

IceLumix Smart Panel: Instant Ice, Effortless Control

The Slimmest Bullet Ice Maker with Full-Color IceLumix Panel

The ecozy Frispro Core Bullet Ice Maker is equipped with a full-color smart touch panel designed for intuitive and user-friendly operation. The high-definition interface provides real-time updates on ice-making progress and machine status, allowing users to easily monitor and control the entire process. With its scheduling function, ice production can be set in advance to suit different needs, supporting a more flexible routine while keeping fresh ice always ready for both everyday use and social gatherings. The ecozy Frispro Core Bullet Ice Maker brings a modern, tech-forward feel to the kitchen, upgrading ice-making for a smarter and more convenient user experience.

Super Slim, Zero Clutter: The Compact Design for Countertop Space-Saving

The ecozy Frispro Core Bullet Ice Maker transforms traditional bulky designs into a sleek, refined profile. By optimizing its internal structure, it achieves a compact, space-saving design that takes up less counter space. Measuring just 6.8 inches in width, its footprint is comparable to a slim espresso machine while maintaining a daily ice production capacity of 26 lbs, the same as standard bullet ice makers on the market, with a 22% reduction in width. Whether placed on a kitchen countertop, tucked into a bar corner, or integrated into a compact urban apartment, it adapts seamlessly to various living environments—never overwhelming the space, but instead adding a touch of elegance to everyday living.

Faster Ice, Smoother Experience: An Elevated Way to Chill, Ready for Every Occasion

Built with user convenience at its core, the ecozy Frispro Core features a patented spill-free water refill system for smooth and easy operation. Its water inlet design enables precise filling from any angle without overflow or leaks, keeping countertops clean. A built-in LED light indicator alerts users with a red light when water needs to be refilled and a blue light when the ice basket is full, giving a clear view of the ice-making process at a glance. Combining speed and versatility, the machine produces 8 ice cubes in just 6 minutes, with two selectable ice sizes to suit different beverages and occasions. From everyday drinks to parties and on-demand refreshment, ecozy delivers a faster and safer ice-making experience, ensuring a steady supply whenever required.

Easy Maintenance: One-Touch Auto Cleaning for Worry-Free Use

A detachable water tank and a one-touch self-cleaning function simplify routine maintenance for the ecozy Frispro Core Bullet Ice Maker. A single press activates automatic cleaning of internal components, helping maintain hygienic ice production and consistent performance over time. The streamlined design reduces manual effort and supports reliable long-term operation, allowing users to enjoy fresh ice with minimal maintenance.

Pricing and Availability

The ecozy Frispro Core Bullet Ice Maker is now available on Amazon at a launch price of $129.99. During the promotional launch period from May 8 to May 14, use the extra 5% off code T7DQHICQ, bringing the final price down to $85.49.

For more information, please visit ecozy's official website or follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for product updates and brand news.

About ecozy

A "dream home" is what we strive for, and ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and relentless innovation. We turn bold ideas into practical solutions, creating smart home products that are fun, convenient, and designed to make life easier, more comfortable, and truly enjoyable for every "dreamer."

ecozy, easy ways, cozy days.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ecozy official