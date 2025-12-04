ecozy Launches the Next-Gen Brezzano Elite 4-in-1 Smart Espresso Machine -- Your Personal Barista at Home

FULLERTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leader in innovative home appliances, proudly introduces the next-generation Brezzano Elite 4-in-1 Smart Touchscreen Espresso Machine. Built to deliver barista-quality results at home, the Brezzano Elite combines advanced BaristaSense Technology with an intuitive guided touchscreen designed for every skill level—even complete beginners—acting like a personal barista to guarantee precise extraction and rich flavor in every cup. From convenient cold brew to full-bodied espresso or classic Americano, the Brezzano Elite lets you effortlessly brew your favorite coffee and enjoy a truly personalized coffee experience.

The Next-Gen Brezzano Elite 4-in-1 Smart Espresso Machine — Your Personal Barista at Home

SmartVista Touchscreen — Brew Like a Barista, With Zero Guesswork

The ecozy SmartVista Interactive Touch Screen redefines home coffee brewing. Its sleek, compact design fits seamlessly into your coffee corner, becoming a visual centerpiece in any kitchen. The intelligent interface elevates the experience beyond standard knob-and-button machines, offering a fully guided and intuitive workflow. A vibrant full-color display shows brewing progress, machine status, and real-time prompts (portafilter selection, coffee dose, and grind size), helping you master the full spectrum of café-style drinks step by step.

4-in-1 Brewing with BaristaSense Technology — Precise Extraction for Barista-Quality Results

The Brezzano Elite offers four versatile brewing modes—Espresso, Cold Brew, Americano, and Over Ice—to meet different coffee preferences. It also comes with an easy-to-clean steam wand that creates rich, velvety milk foam for lattes and cappuccinos. Plus, it can switch to manual mode, allowing coffee lovers to explore customized flavors and make each cup to their own taste and style.

Why the Brezzano Elite Stands Out

Consistently Premium Espresso: Powered by exclusive BaristaSense Technology , the Brezzano Elite combines smart on-screen guidance with dual Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors and automatic pressure regulation for stable temperature and accurate extraction. It can brew up to ten consecutive high-quality espressos, each topped with rich crema and a nutty, chocolatey aroma.





Powered by exclusive , the Brezzano Elite combines smart on-screen guidance with dual Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) sensors and automatic pressure regulation for stable temperature and accurate extraction. It can brew up to ten consecutive high-quality espressos, each topped with rich crema and a nutty, chocolatey aroma. Cold Brew Ready in 37 Seconds: Unlike machines that use a shared hot–cold water line, the Brezzano Elite features a separate cold-water pathway and uses low-temperature, high-pressure extraction to release the coffee's natural fruity aroma—delivering cold brew with dense foam and a silky-smooth taste in just seconds.





Unlike machines that use a shared hot–cold water line, the Brezzano Elite features a and uses low-temperature, high-pressure extraction to release the coffee's natural fruity aroma—delivering cold brew with dense foam and a silky-smooth taste in just seconds. Multi-Flavor Americano: In this mode, the machine provides Classic, Rich, and Lungo presets, each driven by dedicated extraction programs and tailored pressure curves—not just simple water-ratio adjustments. Paired with an Americano-specific portafilter, the machine achieves precise extraction and a clean, fully developed flavor profile. Add ice and switch to Over Ice mode for an instant iced Americano.

Hassle-Free Cleaning — One-Touch Auto Clean with a 500-Brew Reminder

With its self-cleaning function, the Brezzano Elite stays hygienic and ready for smooth brewing anytime. After approximately 500 brews, the indicator light automatically turns on to remind you to run the cleaning program—making routine maintenance easy and worry-free, so you can stay focused on brewing and bringing out the best in your coffee.

Pricing and Availability

This winter, treat yourself to a cozy cup with the ecozy Brezzano Elite 4-in-1 Espresso Machine. Now on Amazon for $299.99—use code THKCJQIZ for 43% off, just $169.99. Offer valid Dec 4–16. Follow ecozy on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok for the latest updates, offers, and tips!

About ecozy

A "dream home" is something we strive to create around us. ecozy is born from a desire for a better life and a relentless pursuit of technological innovation.

At ecozy, we are all about innovation and putting the craziest ideas into practice. We are passionate about providing products that promote family fun and make using smart home products fun and convenient. ecozy creates solutions that make life easier, more comfortable, and better than ever, bringing unprecedented convenience and comfort to every "dreamer."

ecozy, easy ways, cozy days.

For more information, please visit ecozy.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ecozy official