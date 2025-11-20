ecozy Launches Black Friday Ice Maker Series Deals--Holiday Gift Picks at the Year's Lowest Prices

FULLERTON, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ecozy, a leader in innovative home appliances, has launched its Black Friday promotion running from November 20 to December 1, offering exclusive deals across its popular ice maker series. Designed for all ages and lifestyles, these holiday-ready gifts bring convenience, joy, and a refreshing chill to the winter season.

Countertop Centerpiece — Top Choice for Nugget-Ice Lovers and Party Hosts

The ecozy Smart-Panel Nugget Ice Maker offers one-touch convenience, and its IceLumix full-color panel blends luxurious design with an intuitive, high-tech interface for a striking ice-making experience. It produces up to 44 pounds of soft, crunchy nugget ice per day—perfect for cocktails, sodas, and any party drinks. Now $319.99 (Reg. $399.99) — save $80.

Smart Home Upgrade — Ideal Pick for Families with Children

The ecozy Smart Ice & Water Dispenser combines ice-making and water dispensing in one sleek unit. Itscontact-free icedelivery keeps every cube clean and hygienic, and the smart touchscreen offers easy operation with Wi-Fi remote ice control. Producing up to 33 pounds of fresh nugget ice, it keeps a steady supply ready for daily drinks and family use—helping you stay effortlessly in control of your day. Now $399.99 (Reg. $499.99) — save $100 instantly.

Premium Bar Experience — Perfect Match for Whiskey Lovers

The ecozy 2" Crystal-Clear Ice Ball Maker, powered by CrystalFlux™ technology, creates bar-quality ice balls at home—four crystal-clear ice balls in just 40 minutes, and up to 144 per day. Each ice ball chills faster, melts slower, enhances whiskey's flavor, keeps drinks at their best, and adds a touch of elegance and visual impact to every sip. Now $329.99 (Reg. $399.99) — save $70, or upgrade to the 2.4″ model for $419.99 (Reg. $499.99) — save $80.

This limited-time ice maker series promotion is now live on Amazon and ecozy.com—your chance to bring ecozy home this holiday season as a trusted kitchen partner. To learn more, visit https://ecozy.com/collections/hot-deals

