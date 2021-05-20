ECP Establishes $300 Million Strategic Partnership with Hana Financial Investment for Its Infrastructure Credit Platform

SUMMIT, N.J., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP today announced that it has established a strategic partnership with Hana Financial Investment, a subsidiary of Hana Financial Group, Korea's fourth-largest banking group by assets, to deploy up to $300 million in debt investments across various infrastructure opportunities in North America, Europe and other OECD countries. The objective is to seek attractive risk-adjusted returns and strong downside protection through credit investments across ECP's key areas of infrastructure expertise, including power generation, renewables, energy storage, environmental infrastructure, and efficiency and reliability assets. The mandate contemplates investments across various debt structures including senior, subordinated, and unitranche opportunities.

"ECP is very excited about this partnership, and we look forward to leveraging our industry relationships and institutional knowledge to source, underwrite, and execute on attractive debt opportunities. This partnership will allow us to support a wider range of borrowers across the return spectrum," said Mahmud Riffat, Principal and Co-Head of Credit at ECP.

ECP established its credit platform in 2012. Since its founding, ECP's portfolio companies have issued over $31 billion of debt capital across various markets including commercial bank loans, syndicated term loans, high yield bonds, asset-backed structures, and private credit transactions. Founded in 1977, Hana Financial Investment provides a wide range of financial services including asset management, brokerage, underwriting, mutual funds, and online trading.

About ECP

ECP, founded in 2005, is a leading investor across energy transition, electrification and decarbonization infrastructure assets, including power generation, renewables and storage solutions, environmental infrastructure and efficiency & reliability assets. The ECP team, comprised of 53 people with 500 years of collective industry experience, deep expertise and extensive relationships, has consummated more than 60 transactions over the last 10 years, representing more than $45 billion of enterprise value.

Media Contact

ECP

Jonathan Keehner / Julie Hamilton / Kara Brickman

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE ECP