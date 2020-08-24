ECP, Inc. Wins Gold for F&I Products in 2020 Dealers' Choice Awards

WOODRIDGE, Ill., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ECP, Inc (Entire Car Protection), the manufacturer of Auto Armor and The Protector brands of appearance protection products and the revolutionary patent pending Diamond Ceramic Exterior Protection, is happy to announce it has earned the Gold award for F&I Products in Auto Dealer Today's 2020 Dealer's Choice Awards.

"It is wonderful to be recognized again and we want to thank everyone that voted for ECP in 2020. Our agents and dealer customers are some of the best on the industry and we appreciate the opportunity to work alongside them. During our 51 years of business, ECP has protected over 150 Million customers with our products and services. We continue to innovate and develop best in class protection products for our customers. We look forward to many more years of providing the best protection products in the marketplace," says Larry Bettendorf, CEO.

About the Awards

The Dealer's Choice Awards are determined by surveying automotive dealers and personnel. In its fourteenth year, the survey recognizes the highest rated vendors that service automotive dealerships. Voters must manually enter the company names of their favorite vendors, trainers, suppliers and finance companies and score them.

About ECP, Inc.

ECP, Inc., headquartered in Woodridge, IL is a full line manufacturer of protective coating products, detailing, reconditioning, prep and service chemicals. ECP, Inc provides products and services to dealerships and dealer groups around the world. Founded in 1969, ECP, Inc.'s protection products have been sold on over 150 million vehicles.

