ECPI University Expands AI Integration Across 35+ Courses, Preparing Students for the Future of Work

University updates courses across technology, cybersecurity, business, and engineering programs to embed real-world AI applications and strengthen workforce readiness.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECPI University has expanded its integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), formally updating course titles and descriptions for 35 courses across technology, cybersecurity, business analytics, and engineering programs. AI-driven tools and assignments have also been embedded across many other courses in the curriculum.

With only six percent of U.S. colleges broadly integrating AI into their curriculum, according to a 2025 WCET national survey, ECPI ranks among the nation's earliest and most comprehensive adopters.

Over the past two years, faculty and instructional designers have embedded AI into coursework to better align with workforce needs. Now featured in the ECPI University Catalog, courses include applied uses such as AI-assisted threat detection, workload optimization, and predictive modeling across technology, business, and engineering programs.

This expansion builds on ECPI University's early leadership in generative AI, including one of the nation's first enterprise education partnerships with OpenAI. In addition, the university's proprietary AI-powered learning platform is now fully integrated across courses to deliver personalized instruction and elevate tutoring support.

Faculty and staff report that the platform is already improving instruction and boosting student participation, with the clear expectation of measurable improvement in student outcomes.

"This initiative goes beyond updating courses or introducing new tools," said David Shoop, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs. "It marks an important step in preparing students to use AI responsibly and effectively. Employers are looking for graduates who understand both the potential and the responsibility that come with AI, and these enhancements ensure our students are ready to meet that challenge. We're just getting started."

ECPI will continue expanding AI integration across disciplines as part of its mission to deliver applied, workforce-aligned education that helps students thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Learn more about how ECPI University is integrating AI to support students and faculty at https://www.ecpi.edu/ai-in-education.

Media Contact:

Madison Dudley

Director of Public Relations

ECPI University

[email protected]

757-213-3613

ABOUT ECPI University

Founded in 1966, ECPI University is a regionally accredited institution offering career-focused degree programs in technology, health science, business, criminal justice, and culinary arts. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, ECPI University has 18 campuses across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas, and also delivers programs online to students nationwide. With accelerated learning and hands-on education, ECPI University has prepared more than 85,000 graduates for the real world through industry-driven curricula and strong employer partnerships.

SOURCE ECPI University