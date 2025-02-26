ECR 2025: Esaote Group presents Integrated Medical Imaging Solutions and unveils innovations in Ultrasound Technology

Ebit showcases SUITESTENSA ZEfiRO: the new "cloud-native" PACS with diagnostic viewer

VIENNA, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging - ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT - presents its new portfolio of imaging solutions at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) (Vienna, February 26 /March 2, Booth 502 Expo Hall X5).

Esaote's AI technology is now integrated into a variety of clinical applications: by optimizing workflows, reducing exam times and improving image quality, this technology empowers clinicians to make faster, data-driven decisions with heightened confidence.

Franco Fontana, CEO Esaote

In the field of MRI, Esaote launches a new AI platform called "e-SPADES" at the ECR. This revolutionary technology, developed in collaboration with the Amsterdam University Medical Center and with AIRS Medical, can reduce the overall examination time by up to 60% compared to conventional scanning, while delivering unparalleled image quality.

In Ultrasound, Esaote's "Augmented Insight" AI technology now powers the entire system portfolio, from the flagship MyLab™X90 to the newborn MyLab™C30, which will be unveiled at the ECR (February 27 at 11:00 a.m. CET). Together with the MyLab™C25, Esaote's new Ultrasound C-series combines portability with excellent performance and Italian design, with a cleanable touch keyboard and a gesture-enabled trackpad for a smooth, efficient workflow. AI is instrumental in supporting advanced abdominal, prostate and breast applications, enabling radiologists to perform accurate, minimally invasive interventions with enhanced procedural confidence and outcomes.

The ECR is a great opportunity for EBIT, the Esaote Group company that specializes in Healthcare Information Technology, to showcase its latest innovative technology: SUITESTENSA ZefiRO, the new "cloud-native" PACS that draws on 25 years of experience in the Enterprise Imaging sector to deliver the most advanced "zero-footprint" (ZFP) technology. The new PACS offers physicians and operators an easy, efficient and system-independent way to view medical images anywhere, improving diagnosis and treatment management. SUITESTENSA ZefiRO also features Suitestensa fAInd, an AI platform that provides rapid access to dozens of clinical applications to facilitate reporting and workflow.

"We are proud to present our latest technological innovations in the field of imaging to healthcare professionals. Our ongoing R&D efforts are focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and image-guided interventions by leveraging powerful technologies that increasingly rely on AI and advanced software applications as their backbone. Our new MRI and Ultrasound portfolio is supported by integrated IT platforms that enable healthcare professionals to focus on precision patient care," said Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote S.p.A.

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2024, the Group had 1,300 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

