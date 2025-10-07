ECRI Announces 2025 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award Winners

Twelve U.S. health systems receive ECRI's top honor for excellence in supply chain practices

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, a global patient safety nonprofit organization, announced the winners of its 2025 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award. ECRI's annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.

"This year's awardees demonstrated that excellence in supply chain goes beyond cost reduction – it's about collaboration, standardization, and smarter decision-making," shared Tim Browne, Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions at ECRI. "Whether they consolidated vendors for efficiency, reduced infection risks through evidence-based product selection, or achieved multimillion-dollar savings through benchmarking, these organizations showed how supply chain can be a true strategic asset in healthcare."

The winners of ECRI's 2025 Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award are:

Broward Health – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center – Chesapeake, VA

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center – Columbus, OH

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center – Pomona, CA

The Queen's Health Systems – Honolulu, HI

Stanford Medicine Supply Chain – Palo Alto, CA

United Health Services Hospitals, Inc. – Binghamton, NY

University Hospital – Newark, NJ

UChicago Medicine – Chicago, IL

University of Missouri Health Care – Columbia, MO

Nicklaus Children's Health System – Miami, FL

VCU Health – Richmond, VA

The Healthcare Supply Chain Excellence Award, now in its fourteenth year, recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2025 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

"Our honorees exemplify how strategic supply chain management directly supports patient care," said Stuart Morris-Hipkins, Chief Solutions Officer at ECRI. "These organizations have proven that data-driven decisions not only deliver millions of dollars in savings but also enable clinical teams to focus on what matters most – patients. We are honored to recognize their innovation and leadership."

ECRI clients have identified more than $13 billion in savings opportunities annually through its combined capital and supply datasets. ECRI has analyzed nearly $86 billion in supply and capital spend over the past year. More than 4,000 U.S. hospitals, health systems, surgical centers and medical groups are members of ECRI's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs.

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes. To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. For more than fifty-five years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. ECRI acquired The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) in 2020 to address one of the most prolific causes of preventable harm in healthcare, medication errors; then acquired The Just Culture Company in 2024 to transform healthcare workplace cultures – thus creating one of the largest healthcare quality and safety entities in the world. Visit www.ecri.org to learn more.

SOURCE ECRI