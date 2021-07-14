ECRI Announces Winners of 2021 Alerts Impact Award

"Effective and efficient tracking of important safety notifications is critical to overall patient safety," says Michael Argentieri, ECRI's vice president of evaluation and safety. "Our congratulations to these organizations for demonstrating improved outcomes, increased efficiencies and processes, and excellence in safety and compliance."

ECRI named the following winners and finalists at their recent 2021 Alerts Workflow User Group Meeting.

2021 Winners

Eskenazi Health —Indianapolis, IN

—Indianapolis, IN St. Luke's Health System —Boise, ID

—Boise, ID WellSpan Health—York, PA

2021 Finalists

Intermountain Healthcare —Salt Lake City, UT

—Salt Lake City, UT Baptist Memorial Health Care —Memphis, TN

—Memphis, TN Dignity Health (CommonSpirit Health)—Phoenix, AZ

Submissions were judged based on program impact and adherence to ECRI's best practices for recall management, including leadership and policy, interdepartmental coverage, program compliance, and oversight/reporting processes.

The three award winners were each able to achieve close to 100% compliance with their recall requirements. MaryEllen Pfeiffer, DO, a leader from one of the winning organizations, commented that WellSpan Health is proud to have accomplished that goal in the midst of a global pandemic. "One important key to our success is that our recall management process is patient safety focused, a significant driver from a clinical perspective," adds Pfeiffer, senior director of patient safety, WellSpan Health.

ECRI's Alerts Workflow membership provides tools that enable healthcare providers to improve efficiency in monitoring and managing thousands of medical device and pharmaceutical alerts, in many cases weeks and months in advance of FDA recall notifications. Members report a 50 to 90% reduction in time spent managing nearly 3,000 alerts and recalls issued each year.

The Alerts Workflow program can standardize and automatically match recalls to inventory, segregating and highlighting those alerts that are of highest relevance and impact. Personalized dashboards track recall activities in real time, facilitating greater collaboration across departments, facilities, and health system networks.

For more information about the ECRI Alerts Workflow Impact Award or ECRI's Alerts Workflow membership, contact [email protected], 610-825-6000, x5891, or visit https://www.ecri.org/solutions/alerts-workflow/.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and health technology decision solutions, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide.

Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

