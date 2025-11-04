ECRI Announces Winners of 2025 Alerts Impact Award

Annual award recognizes excellence in recall management among healthcare institutions worldwide

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, a global patient safety nonprofit organization, announced the winners of its 2025 Alerts Impact Award, which recognizes ECRI Alerts Workflow members for excellence in recall management. The annual award highlights the importance of recall management in ensuring the continuity of safe, high-quality healthcare.

"Healthcare organizations must be vigilant in managing medical device and supply recalls using comprehensive tools and reliable data," said Tom Toczylowski, Associate Director of ECRI Alerts. "This year's honorees leveraged Alerts Workflow to create new auditing processes, educational initiatives, and swift corrective actions in response to hazardous recalls and alerts. When recall activities spiked for supplies that were especially pertinent to their patient populations, they avoided operational disruptions and kept care delivery on track. We applaud their commitment to tackling potential hazards with a proactive approach that prioritizes safety, speed and efficiency for the sake of their patients."

Winners of ECRI's 2025 Alerts Impact Award

WellSpan Health – York, PA

Walter Reed National Military Center (Bethesda, MD)

Children's Nebraska – Omaha, NE

Additional Finalists:

Harris Health – Bellaire, TX

King Abdul Aziz Medical City – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

ECRI's Alerts Workflow is an enterprise-wide system that helps healthcare organizations safely manage recalls that impact medical equipment used in clinical engineering, IT, pharmacy, lab and clinical departments, and ancillary care points. Healthcare providers use these tools to increase their efficiency in monitoring and managing thousands of medical device and pharmaceutical alerts based on ECRI's notifications, which are often sent weeks or months earlier than recalls from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). ECRI's tools address the notification, assignment, tracking, and remediation of alerts for a variety of items including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food products, and blood products.

