ECRI Announces Winners of its 2020 Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award

"The pandemic has underscored the vital role that the healthcare supply chain plays in ensuring not only the safety of workers and patients, but also the financial health of healthcare provider organizations," says ECRI president and chief executive officer, Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD. "We are proud of these organizations for having strong supply chain processes that position them to secure safe and cost-effective medical products."

This year's award winners include:

Coastal Community Health, Jacksonville, FL

CommonSpirit Health, Phoenix, AZ

Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis, IN

Hawai ' i Pacific Health, Honolulu, HI

Huntsville Hospital Health System, Huntsville, AL

Jackson Health System, Miami, FL *

* Memorial Healthcare System, Miramar, FL

New York City Health + Hospitals, New York, NY

RWJBarnabas Health, West Orange, NJ

United Health Services Hospitals, Inc., Binghamton, NY

Universal Health Services, Inc., King of Prussia, PA *

* Virginia Mason Health System, Seattle, WA

*2019 award winners

The Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award recognizes members of ECRI's portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates' 2019 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

More than 3,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems are members of ECRI Institute's strategic sourcing and supply chain programs. In the past twelve months, ECRI has analyzed more than $43 billion in supply spend and has provided valuable guidance on COVID-19-related personal protective equipment and alternative vendors during supply shortages.

"These organizations have impressed us with their adherence to supply chain and value analysis best practices," says Michael Argentieri, vice president of technology and safety, ECRI. "Consistently, these health systems use data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement to manage procurement processes."

ECRI's integrated technology decision support solutions help healthcare organizations of all sizes and settings reduce clinical spend and enhance patient outcomes. To learn more about ECRI's Supply Chain Achievement Award winners, visit www.ecri.org , e-mail [email protected], or call (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891.

Social Sharing

[email protected]_Org names winners of Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award #SCAA20 #scweek

Congratulations to the winners of @ECRI_Org's Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award 2020 #SCAA20 #scweek

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and health technology decision solutions, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules.

ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020.

Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org

SOURCE ECRI

Related Links

www.ecri.org

