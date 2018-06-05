ECRI Institute Announces New Initiative to Extinguish Surgical Fires

"While the healthcare community has made great strides in preventing surgical fires, we must not be complacent," says Scott Lucas, PhD, PE, ECRI Institute's director of accident and forensic investigation. He adds, "Guidelines to prevent and extinguish fires have been published by ECRI Institute and others for many years. Implementation of these guidelines is often the challenge."

Combining world-class experts and strict confidential onsite assessments, the new Surgical Fire Prevention Service includes an in-depth review of a hospital or health system's surgical fire prevention policies and an audit of high-risk surgical procedures and practices. ECRI Institute's experts conduct interviews with pertinent stakeholders as part of the process. Confidential reports outline key findings of the assessment and offer in-depth, actionable recommendations to help minimize the chance of future surgical fires.

"Surgical fires are devastating to patients and to hospitals' reputations," states Lucas. "We are pleased to apply our unique experience to this specialized on-site service."

For more information about ECRI Institute's Surgical Fire Prevention Service, contact ECRI Institute at (610) 825-6000, ext. 5891; visit ecri.org/surgical_fires; e-mail clientservices@ecri.org; or mail to ECRI Institute, 5200 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

