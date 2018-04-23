ECRI Institute Announces Winners of 2018 Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award

Albany Medical Center─ Albany, NY

Cambridge Health Alliance─ Cambridge, MA

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center─ Lebanon, NH

Dignity Health─ San Francisco, CA

Hawaii Pacific Health─ Honolulu, HI

Jefferson Health─ Philadelphia, PA

OhioHealth─ Columbus, OH

Owensboro Health─ Owensboro, KY

University of Miami Health System─ Miami, FL

WellStar Health System─ Marietta, GA

Wheeling Hospital─ Wheeling, WV

"Our winning organizations have industry-leading approaches to healthcare supply chain and value analysis," says Jennifer Myers, ECRI Institute's vice president of SELECT health technology services, "We applaud them on their tremendous accomplishments this year and urge others to learn what sets them apart."

Each year, the Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award recognizes hospitals and health systems for their especially comprehensive and effective use of ECRI Institute's PriceGuide™ and SELECTplus ® supply and capital procurement advisory programs. ECRI Institute selected 11 winners from nearly 3,000 members nationwide.

Winners are determined using a two-part selection process that is both quantitative and subjective. "In our review of candidates, we sought hospitals and healthcare systems that had exemplary use of ECRI Institute services and reflected a pattern that does not focus solely on cost, but weighs quality and outcomes in each procurement decision," says Timothy Browne, director of ECRI Institute's PriceGuide™ service.

The evaluation process was based on a study and analysis of each organization's purchase order history and supply chain initiatives that included ongoing and consistent spend management and market analytics efforts for all medical devices, including capital medical equipment, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, reagents, and others.

Visit the Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award Winners Circle to see the award-winning healthcare organizations, as well as previous years' award winners.

For more information about the award or about membership in ECRI Institute's PriceGuide or SELECTplus programs, contact ECRI Institute by telephone at (610) 825-6000, ext. 5287; by e-mail at select@ecri.org; or by mail at 5200 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.

About ECRI Institute

ECRI Institute (www.ecri.org), a nonprofit organization, dedicates itself to bringing the discipline of applied scientific research to healthcare to discover which medical procedures, devices, drugs, and processes enable improved patient care. As pioneers in this science for 50 years, ECRI Institute marries experience and independence with the objectivity of evidence-based research. Strict conflict-of-interest guidelines ensure objectivity. ECRI Institute is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI Institute PSO is listed as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Find ECRI Institute on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ECRIInstitute) and on Twitter (www.twitter.com/ECRI_Institute).

