ECRI Institute Hires Award-winning Development Executive Michelle Gollapalli

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI Institute, the nation's leading independent, nonprofit patient safety organization, announces the hire of Michelle Gollapalli, MBA, CFRE, CAP, as vice president of development. Gollapalli has more than 20 years of experience raising charitable revenue for national and international organizations and is a recognized leader in the development community. This new role strengthens ECRI's dedication to advancing effective, evidence-based healthcare.

"Michelle Gollapalli is an outstanding addition to ECRI Institute's leadership team. She brings a wealth of experience in helping organizations achieve their missions through philanthropic partnerships," says Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD, president and CEO, ECRI Institute.

In her new role, Gollapalli will engage individuals, foundations, and corporations in support of ECRI Institute's mission and vision by working to improve the delivery of safe patient care for all.

Prior to joining ECRI Institute, Gollapalli led the establishment of a comprehensive fundraising structure, including a transformational capital campaign, at Jefferson Health Foundation in New Jersey. Other experience includes senior-level development positions at Bancroft (Cherry Hill, NJ) and the Alzheimer's Association (Chicago, IL).

Gollapalli has been recognized for her achievements throughout her career. Awards include the South Jersey Biz Magazine Health Care Hero award (2019), the Boy Scouts of America Women of Achievement award (2015), and Philadelphia Business Journal 40 Under 40 award (2011). She also received an Excellence in Diversity award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) International.

Gollapalli is a highly credentialed fundraising executive, holding the designations of CFRE (Certified Fund Raising Executive), a gold standard in global fundraising certification, and CAP (Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy).

ECRI Institute currently receives grant funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in support of ECRI Guidelines Trust® and The Partnership for Health IT Patient Safety. Funding from the Davis Foundation supported the development of a bulimia nervosa consumer website.

