ECRI Institute Reveals Important Differences in Prenatal Genetic Tests

While the evidence base on some well-known conditions includes many good-quality studies, little to no evidence exists that shows that the noninvasive prenatal tests can accurately detect rare conditions. Some tests are intended to identify many conditions, but the evidence on their effectiveness may be scant.

On May 22, 2018, analysts from ECRI Institute's independent genetic test information service ECRIgene™ will host an educational webinar to address issues surrounding tests by Roche Sequencing (Harmony™ Prenatal Test), Sequenom (MaterniT® 21 Plus), Natera® Inc. (Panorama®), and Illumina® (verifi® Prenatal Test).

The program, Noninvasive Prenatal Tests: Bringing Evidence into the Equation, is intended to help healthcare professionals, including genetic counselors, understand how to differentiate between noninvasive prenatal tests and standard-of-care tests. ECRI's experts will explain how to parse the differences among the tests currently on the market and will explain the current state of the evidence for each test, including evidence gaps.

"The controversy here is multifaceted, and involves third-party reimbursement coverage policy as well as clinical decision making, says Shoshannah Roth, PhD, assistant director, Health Technology Assessment and ECRIgene, ECRI Institute.

"Should clinicians use only tests that have been well validated and test only for conditions that inform patient management? Is testing for a large number of conditions better even if it means more patients will get false-positive test results? Clinicians struggle with this decision every day and it can play a part in how payers make coverage decisions," says Roth.

ECRI Institute's speakers will present data analysis from a series of recently published evidence reports in ECRIgene, its service that helps providers, payers, and genetics professionals make more-informed decisions on genetic, genomic, and proteomic tests.

"One of the main points we want to make, contrary to popular opinion, is that not all noninvasive prenatal tests are the same. We'll highlight the differences in the studies on four available tests and how the results of those studies impact decision making," continues Roth.

