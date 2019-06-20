ECRI Institute Selected for CMS' Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected ECRI Institute as a Prime awardee of the Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC). This designation will allow NQIICs to bid on task orders over the next five years. As a Prime NQIIC awardee partnering with other Quality Improvement contractors under the new CMS Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract mechanism to support quality improvement efforts, each NQIIC may serve as:

Quality improvement experts

Facilitators/change agents for healthcare transformation by achieving bold aims at a high value

Innovators of quality improvement

As a NQIIC awardee, ECRI Institute has demonstrated healthcare quality improvement expertise. Services supported by some of the NQIIC awardees may include:

Provide direct technical assistance in specific areas of healthcare quality improvement (e.g., patient safety, opioid misuse, nursing home quality, etc.)

Seek and gain commitments from patients, providers, and stakeholders to achieve aims

Use a human centered design that involves teaming with patient and family members to improve healthcare processes and outcomes

Focus on helping providers and healthcare organizations achieve quantitative results for improved outcomes, lower costs, better care, less provider burden, greater transparency, and more

Support a diverse array of organizations and populations, including: rural providers, vulnerable beneficiaries, clinical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis facilities, and more

Support providers in efficient use of Health Information Technology and interoperability

Serve as backbone organizations to form and engage Community Coalitions

Convene and support Learning and Action Networks (LANs)

About ECRI Institute

ECRI Institute, a nonprofit organization, is an independent, trusted authority on the medical practices and products that provide the safest, most cost-effective care. For more than half a century, ECRI Institute has built its reputation on rigorous evidence-based research, with an unwavering dedication to strict conflict-of-interest policies and transparent reporting of its findings. ECRI Institute is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI Institute PSO is listed as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, visit www.ecri.org, contact communications@ecri.org, or call +1(610) 825-6000.

SOURCE ECRI Institute

