ECRI Institute Selected for CMS' Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors

News provided by

ECRI Institute

Jun 20, 2019, 13:04 ET

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) selected ECRI Institute as a Prime awardee of the Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors (NQIIC). This designation will allow NQIICs to bid on task orders over the next five years. As a Prime NQIIC awardee partnering with other Quality Improvement contractors under the new CMS Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract mechanism to support quality improvement efforts, each NQIIC may serve as:

  • Quality improvement experts
  • Facilitators/change agents for healthcare transformation by achieving bold aims at a high value
  • Innovators of quality improvement

As a NQIIC awardee, ECRI Institute has demonstrated healthcare quality improvement expertise. Services supported by some of the NQIIC awardees may include:

  • Provide direct technical assistance in specific areas of healthcare quality improvement (e.g., patient safety, opioid misuse, nursing home quality, etc.)
  • Seek and gain commitments from patients, providers, and stakeholders to achieve aims
  • Use a human centered design that involves teaming with patient and family members to improve healthcare processes and outcomes
  • Focus on helping providers and healthcare organizations achieve quantitative results for improved outcomes, lower costs, better care, less provider burden, greater transparency, and more
  • Support a diverse array of organizations and populations, including: rural providers, vulnerable beneficiaries, clinical practices, hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis facilities, and more
  • Support providers in efficient use of Health Information Technology and interoperability
  • Serve as backbone organizations to form and engage Community Coalitions
  • Convene and support Learning and Action Networks (LANs)

About ECRI Institute
ECRI Institute, a nonprofit organization, is an independent, trusted authority on the medical practices and products that provide the safest, most cost-effective care. For more than half a century, ECRI Institute has built its reputation on rigorous evidence-based research, with an unwavering dedication to strict conflict-of-interest policies and transparent reporting of its findings. ECRI Institute is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI Institute PSO is listed as a federally certified Patient Safety Organization by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

For more information, visit www.ecri.org, contact communications@ecri.org, or call +1(610) 825-6000.

Social sharing
.@ECRI_Institute named Prime awardee of @CMSGov Network of #Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors #NQIIC https://bit.ly/2ZJjGvx 

SOURCE ECRI Institute

Related Links

http://www.ecri.org

Also from this source

ECRI Institute Launches Health Care Horizon Scanning System...

ECRI Institute Names Penn Medicine Winner of Health Devices...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ECRI Institute Selected for CMS' Network of Quality Improvement and Innovation Contractors

News provided by

ECRI Institute

Jun 20, 2019, 13:04 ET