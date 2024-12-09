ECRI Launches Total Systems Safety and Human Factors Engineering Solutions

Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum Innovation Theatre to feature TSS, HFE

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRI, a global healthcare safety nonprofit organization, launched expanded solutions in Total Systems Safety (TSS) and Human Factors Engineering (HFE) to help healthcare organizations prevent errors, reduce harm, improve staff well-being, and enhance the overall quality of care.

At the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum on Dec. 10, ECRI will present "Total Systems Safety: Redesigning the System to Prevent Harm," to share how healthcare organizations can co-design and implement a holistic and proactive safety system—supplanting the industry norm of reactive, disconnected safety interventions.

ECRI is the first and only organization with expertise in developing and implementing Total Systems Safety (TSS) programs—from assessment to innovation and implementation. As one of the nation's largest Patient Safety Organizations (PSOs), ECRI has long offered systems safety advisory services and data-driven insights through the largest adverse event database of its kind. This recent launch expands on that history, leveraging an expanded team of experts in safety science, "just culture," and human factors engineering, and a suite of resources to aid in the assessment, benchmarking, system-design, implementation, and measurement of sustainable safety systems.

ECRI's TSS framework is based on principles of leadership and governance, engaging patients and families, continuous learning systems and a "just culture" for the workforce. The recent acquisition of The Just Culture Company expands ECRI's capabilities to lead the cultural transformation TSS requires, creating healthcare environments where errors and "near misses" are seen as learning opportunities rather than catalysts for isolated, punitive responses against staff.

Several large health systems in the U.S. are undergoing the TSS assessment and implementation alongside ECRI. St. Joseph's Health recently received the 2024 Safety Excellence Award for their work leveraging ECRI's TSS assessment to align with the most recent CMS guidelines for patient safety and improve workforce culture.

"Despite tireless efforts, serious risks persist within our fragmented healthcare system, with rates of preventable harm alarmingly high," said Dheerendra Kommala, MD, chief medical officer at ECRI. "Traditional safety methods often fail to uncover and address the root causes of preventable harm. A systems-based approach goes further, tackling these underlying issues. This represents a transformative, integrated strategy—one that includes human factors and a commitment to equity—to establish a better, safer healthcare landscape for patients and the workforce."

TSS is infused with the systems science of Human Factors Engineering (HFE), an applied discipline that combines psychology and engineering to create safer healthcare environments. HFE employs systems-based methods to ensure clinical workflows, care environments, organizational policies, training programs, tools, and processes support safe and effective healthcare delivery.

"ECRI's team of independent, clinically informed human factors engineers has over 125 years of experience helping improve complex work systems," said Patrice D. Tremoulet, PhD, HFE director. "We identify hidden barriers to healthcare quality and safety, resulting in workflows, technologies, care environments, and policies that support the work of healthcare providers, which results in enhanced patient outcomes and reduced provider burnout."

"TSS equips organizations to build resilience against future challenges, such as staffing shortages, patient surges, and regulatory changes," added Shannon Davila, MSN, RN, CPPS, CPHQ, CIC, FAPIC, executive director of TSS. "As a future-proofing strategy, this offers leaders a proactive approach to address long-term challenges and strengthens their organization's readiness for tomorrow's demands."

With the CMS Patient Safety Structural Measure now requiring hospitals to adopt comprehensive, systems-based safety practices, the national regulatory focus is aligned with the TSS framework. ECRI served on the National Steering Committee for Patient Safety and helped shape the National Action Plan to Advance Patient Safety.

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on technology evaluation and safety, ECRI is trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In 2020, ECRI acquired ISMP to create one of the largest healthcare quality and safety institutions in the world. Visit www.ecri.org.

