ECRM and RangeMe to Host Rite Aid's Clean, Green & Better for You Summit

SOLON, Ohio, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rite Aid will host its inaugural Clean, Green, and Better for You virtual product summit on July 29 to meet with product suppliers across food and beverage, health and beauty care, and general merchandise categories that support whole health and include clean ingredients.

"Providing a compelling selection of products that are aligned to whole health is an important part of our RxEvolution, and we are proud to continue updating our mix to appeal to consumers who are conscious of the types of products they bring to their homes and families," said Erik Keptner, chief marketing and merchandising officer, Rite Aid. "We're excited to meet suppliers who share our commitment to products that consumers can feel good about."

The drugstore chain is working with ECRM and RangeMe to source suppliers and host the summit. Applications can be submitted via RangeMe through Sunday, June 27. Approved brands will have a face-to-face virtual meeting with a Rite Aid buyer on the ECRM Connect platform, and access to a presentation by the Rite Aid senior merchant team. To submit your product for consideration, visit www.rangeme.com/riteaidgreensummit

"This is a fantastic opportunity for brands with clean ingredients to get exposure to Rite Aid buyers as the retailer seeks to incorporate healthier options into its assortments," said Wayne Bennett, SVP of Retail for ECRM. "We're thrilled that RangeMe and ECRM will be working with Rite Aid's merchant team to help facilitate this process."

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

