ECRM Debut Brings New Fame to Chinese Sports Medicine Company, Gsport

FORT LAUDERALE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese company Gsport, already famous in their home market for providing the very highest quality in sports medicine products, celebrates this week after their first successful run at ECRM. The ECRM, or Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference, is a large-scale marketing event that takes place several times a year in varying locations around the United States. ECRM is a time for emerging companies, and established companies looking to expand into the U.S. market, to meet and greet perspective retailers.

GSport Kinesiology Tape

Sports medicine innovator, Gsport, was met with overwhelming success as they started their networking journey with the American retail market. Gsport streamlines the process of importing their products to the U.S., which has made them an especially appealing match for retailers. All of Gsport's development and manufacturing is done in one state-of-the-art location, at their facility in China's Zhejiang Province.

Known for their high-quality products and science-based innovation, Gsport came prepared to wow potential buyers with their various lines of sports health products. Most famously Gsport designs, researches, and manufacturers their own specialized Kinesiology tape. Kenesio tape has been revolutionizing the entire practice of sports medicine since its release, and Gsport has proven their version of this popular product came to compete.

Kenesio tape helps speed up recovery from muscle strain by adhering to skin and gently lifting to create room for greater blood and airflow beneath the skin's surface. This added space helps muscles heal more rapidly, without further injury. Gsport also came with their patented Cold Bandage therapy tape, which provides the benefits of a cold compress in an easy to use, self-adhesive sports wrap, designed to allow for greater range of motion during recovery.

All of Gsport's products are designed to be extremely user-friendly, making it easy for anyone to use regardless of previous experience with similar sports medicine products.

The program focus at September's ECRM conference was Vitamins, Weight Management, Sports Nutrition & Hemp Solutions, which gave Gsport a chance to shine in their own field of expertise. The company is excited to announce a number of future partnerships are in the works, which will put their products on shelves across the United States as soon as the end of 2019.

Please direct inquiries to:

Emma Miller

954 554 1654

228053@email4pr.com



SOURCE Gsport