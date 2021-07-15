ECRM Launches Massive Scale Cross-Category Global Product Sourcing Experience

CLEVELAND, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ECRM, the leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced the launch of its 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience which will bring together buyers and product suppliers from around the world across all major consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories to meet virtually October 18 to 22.

ECRM, the leader in end-to-end product sourcing solutions for retailers, announced the launch of its 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience which will bring together buyers and product suppliers from around the world across all major consumer packaged goods (CPG) categories to meet virtually October 18 to 22. The first Global Market Experience was brilliant! It gave buyers more opportunities to meet with targeted brands and vendors, making the experience much more efficient and streamlined. Not only did we as buyers get a chance to create great new partnerships, we also had many industry leaders sharing their valuable knowledge and expertise during the thought leadership sessions. - Kevin Couts, Senior New Accounts Executive at Zulily

"If the success and scale of 2021 Global Market: Food & Beverage told us anything, it was that this is EXACTLY what the industry has been waiting for," said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. "We're now opening up the Global Market to include dozens of categories, on technology built for retail, foodservice and CPG buyers and sellers."

The 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience will deliver international scale combining RangeMe's immersive product discovery experience with ECRM Connect, ECRM's virtual meeting environment, for brands to showcase relevant products to buyers from retailers and foodservice operators of all sizes and locations. Categories covered will include food, beverage, foodservice, baby, household, housewares, pet, school & office, toy, seasonal, camping, beauty, health care and personal care.

Approximately 2,000 buyers and sellers from 53 countries participated in the Global Market: Food & Beverage in June, with just under 1,500 meetings held on ECRM Connect.

"The first Global Market Experience was brilliant!" said Kevin Couts, Senior New Accounts Executive at Zulily. "It gave buyers more opportunities to meet with targeted brands and vendors, making the experience much more efficient and streamlined. Not only did we as buyers get a chance to create great new partnerships, we also had many industry leaders sharing their valuable knowledge and expertise during the thought leadership sessions."

To create the most immersive and personalized experience in the industry, product discovery for 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience participants begins August 23 and will run through October 16. During this time buyers can easily find relevant products within their respective categories on RangeMe, and with the click of a button, select those brands that they would like to meet with virtually. Brands that are selected will be invited to choose an available time on that buyer's calendar for a face-to-face virtual meeting. Scheduled meetings begin October 18 through October 22 on ECRM Connect and will run 24 hours a day to accommodate global participants.

"The Global Market: Food & Beverage was a huge win for our company," said John Terry, Co-Founder of Ketonia Foods. "The thought leadership sessions were incredible and provided insights that we put to immediate use in our buyer meetings. We had multiple awesome conversations with retailers during the week and are working on the logistics of some deals from those meetings right now. I'm looking forward to the next Global Market in the fall."

As part of this unparalleled opportunity, 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience will also feature a dynamic content lineup during the week of meetings that kicks-off with a must-see fireside chat featuring entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, courtesy of Platinum Sponsor, The Emerson Group. Additional content will run throughout the week including keynotes by Ahold-Delhaize USA, Petco, Facebook, and WSL Strategic Retail's Wendy Liebmann, retailer panel discussions on several topics, and interactive workshops led by the industry's top experts.

"ECRM's 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience is the latest iteration of ECRM's continuing innovation in connecting buyers and sellers," said Scott Emerson, President of The Emerson Group. "We're thrilled to support this exciting new platform, and the high level of thought leadership content that will be delivered to participants."

Registration for both buyers and brands opens today and runs through September 26. To register or learn more about 2021 Global Market: Fall Experience, go to https://leads.marketgate.com/2021-global-market-fall-experience/

About ECRM

ECRM brings efficiencies and effectiveness to the buying and selling process by propelling connections between buyers and suppliers through key programs that utilize virtual and face-to-face platforms. With 25 years of experience, ECRM's programs promote relationships, forward thinking insights along with process efficiencies. ECRM works with companies around the world in a variety of different categories including food & beverage, general merchandise, health & beauty care, pharmacy & medical markets and foodservice. ECRM also owns RangeMe, a product discovery platform.

Press Contacts:

Rachel Mayfield

ECRM

440-498-0500 x1253

[email protected]

Dan Dyer

For: ECRM & RangeMe

513-478-7818

[email protected]

SOURCE ECRM